Ever put your hands under a touch-less faucet in a public bathroom and the water failed to come out?
Candi Castleberry-Singleton shared that this is the sad reality for many African-Americans in the country because of a lack of foresight when the faucets were made. Many of the creators, Caucasian or light-skinned, only used their own skin color to program the faucets.
Therefore, many black Americans may be left out of a basic human need to wash one’s hands.
That point, one among many, was part of Singleton’s lecture on diversity and artificial intelligence, presented recently during Auburn University’s Diversity-Promising Practices Conference in the Auburn University Hotel and Dixon Conference Center.
“We have been moving very slow toward progress and inclusion,” she said. “We still have so much more work to do to make others feel as included as you do, whoever you are.”
Singleton, the vice-president of diversity partnership strategy and engagement at Twitter, was the keynote speaker during lunch on the first day of the conference last week.
“Her focus is partnering with external organizations to help advance collaboration and inclusion throughout the industry and communities,” said Taffye Benson Clayton, associate provost and vice president for inclusion and diversity at Auburn University.
The touchless faucet example spoke to the exclusion of blacks in the development of artificial intelligence.
“In spite of all the information that exists in the world, all the people that exist in the world, all the research that exists in the world, we still build products that literally offend an entire population of people,” she said.
The world will continue to grow and, if issues are not corrected, artificial intelligence will continue to cause problems.
“I want you, after this conversation, to never have a conversation about diversity in the workplace and culture without thinking about artificial intelligence,” she said. “Because at some point, maybe in your lifetime and career, but definitely in somebody’s career in this room, the job that you do will be done by someone else that’s kind of like a robot and maybe not quite a robot, but maybe a program, a software program.”
Everyone has bias, Singleton said, even if they don’t realize they do. She said that her bias is related to children. If she were to walk into a movie theater to find it full of 12-year-olds, she would leave.
“You are the people who say you’re committed, I hope that’s why you’re here,” she said.
“But I hope that you have a plan for what you do … we don’t often have a plan and we say we’re the ones who are committed.”
Since humanity has bias, and humanity is programming machines, these machines will ultimately reflect bias, Singleton said.
“Sometimes you can’t go back and say, ‘Hey that was the wrong information,’” she said.
“‘Let me get you some new information.’ Because the machine already learned what you programmed it to do.”
Singleton said that without action, a discussion on diversity amounts to nothing. People must be intersectional, she said, and look for commonality.
“[Artificial intelligence] will surpass everything that we ever thought that we did right,” she said. “If we don’t get workplace and culture and people and intersectionality and inclusion right, it will feed into the future.
“And everything we didn’t do right now, will be forever wrong in the future.”
