The day Ken Ward started having concerning symptoms that he thought might be the coronavirus was the day his girlfriend Julia Creech got her positive test result back for the virus.
Ward noticed he began having symptoms on March 20 and immediately made a call to the East Alabama Medical Center to get tested for the virus causing a national pandemic. He was given an appointment that same day for a test.
“(Creech) and I had been traveling recently, and so, sadly, it wasn’t too unexpected that I got it,” he said. “But when I started having symptoms, of course that was kind of my first instinct that that could possible be what it was.”
The two traveled to Cancun for Creech’s spring break from Auburn University before travel bans were instituted
“We had originally wanted to go on a cruise but of course canceled that because of all this and so we went to a resort in Cancun,” he said. “We kind of think, given the timeline of how the virus (travels) and when you get symptoms, that she might have contracted it in the airport in Atlanta. Then I contracted it from her several days later, most likely.”
His diagnosis came back March 24, but by that time he was already starting to get over the brunt. Ward, a healthy 23-year-old, said that the symptoms felt similar to the flu for his body. He lost his sense of taste, had a high fever, chills and other similar symptoms to many patients around the nation.
“You don’t want to get out of bed in the morning,” he said.
The coronavirus can hit anyone, regardless of age. Those 65 years and older, however, are more likely to die from the virus.
“I also really want to advise the people our age in their 20s and late teens that might think they’re invincible and never going to get sick and never going to get coronavirus and that’s only for old people in nursing homes, that that’s completely false,” Ward said. “I’m a living example, I got coronavirus and I’m 23.”
He said his symptoms were more on the mild side, thankfully. The fever began to subside after about three days and the chills followed soon after.
“It probably took about four to five days for the most part, from the onset of the real bad symptoms until I started feeling normal,” he said.
Ward, who shared the experience with Creech, said it was great to have someone who understood what he was going through.
“My girlfriend and I were self-quarantining and so that allowed us to at least have someone to talk to and things like that throughout the process and kind of go through that together so that we weren’t going through it alone, which helped a lot,” he said.
Untested
Melissa Voynich was never tested for the coronavirus. She knew that she had no underlying health issues that would prevent her from recovering and decided to quarantine without the test.
“A little over a month ago, I had many of the symptoms and was tested for the flu and strep first,” she said. “Both tests turned out to be negative, and then I was counseled about what to do from there.”
Voynich said when her symptoms began, she wondered if she was just experiencing allergies, since she had a tickle in her throat. Many people do at this time of year as the pollen count begins to rise.
“Then it became an intense sore throat, low-grade fever and lethargy,” she said. “During quarantine, the symptoms got worse. I had a nasty cough and lost my sense of smell. My fever peaked at 101 degrees after about a week, and I did tele-health as soon as I could.
I was prescribed medicine for my symptoms, and I did that course of treatment for seven days of quarantine. I was tired, and coughing, and didn’t really leave my bed during that time.”
Voynich was recommended to quarantine for at least 14 days but she didn’t feel well again for a full three weeks.
The rest of her family went into quarantine as well, though they had no symptoms. In order to keep them from contracting the disease, the other two members of her family quarantined in different areas of the house.
“I live with my husband and our toddler, and they haven’t shown any signs of illness to this point,” she said. “My husband has been a champion through this incredibly challenging time. Bringing meals to my door, sanitizing everything, being isolated with a toddler, and having to see me break down physically with such unknowns was tough.
“And I know others are in more trying scenarios, adapting to new roles, becoming home nurses, teaching online with kids, and trying to navigate the intense emotions of this pandemic.”
While sick in bed, Voynich said there wasn’t much she felt like doing, though she attempted to be productive.
“The only thing you really have from your bed is your phone or laptop and whatever is in your quarantine room, and I didn’t feel like doing much at all,” she said. “I talked to my mom a lot. I helped coordinate an animals-in-the-window safari via Facebook with our neighborhood, and I could also place orders for local take-out to do our part to help businesses.”
Her situation is unique, Voynich said, because she was never tested. She counted herself among the “unknown.”
“After I finally shared my story online, I have been in contact with others who are in similar situations,” she said. “It can be tough on mental health to be trapped in a room without your health, your kids or loved ones.”
Health officials and politicians are still taking guesses at when things will return to normal for America, but Voynich said she wonders whether things will ever be “normal” again.
“This is a world-altering pandemic, and many people might talk about going ‘back to normal,’ but I’m not sure that’s possible,” she said. “You are lucky if your home hasn’t been afflicted by this; however, after the experience my family has had, we are much more aware of how things are not normal.
“History will remember this time and our actions, so show love, be kind, wash your hands, and be part of protecting our village.”
