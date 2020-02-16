Authorities in Auburn and in Macon County were investigating two separate shooting incidents late Sunday afternoon.
Two people were reported shot and killed in a domestic shooting in Macon County on or near Highway 14, near the Lee-Macon county line.
One lane of Interstate 85 temporarily was closed for emergency traffic responding to the area.
Authorities continued to investigate into Sunday evening, and no other details were immediately available early Sunday night.
Meanwhile, the Auburn University alert system notified text- and phone-alert recipients about a shooting near campus Sunday afternoon.
“Shots fired off campus at Evergreen Apartments,” it said at 4:40 p.m. “One injured.
“Suspect fled on foot. Black male, black hoodie, dreds, 20s.
“Avoid area. Call 911 with any info.”
Auburn police issued a statement shortly after 6 p.m.:
“At approximately 4 p.m., the Auburn Police Division responded to a report of gun shots in the 1100 block of South College Street.
“Upon arriving on scene, officers located a 22-year-old male suffering from a non-life threatening wound.
“A suspect, described as a black male in his 20s wearing a black hooded jacket, was last seen running from the scene prior to police arrival. The victim and the suspect are known to each other, and this is not believed to be a random act but is the result of a dispute.
“The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3140 or at the tip line 334-246-1391.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.