Robert Lofton and Timothy Aja are ready to do their bits for their neighbors.
Each of the candidates for Opelika’s Ward 3 city council seat think the city is headed in the right direction.
“You always hear complaints about the minor things (potholes, parking, etc.), but I believe Opelika is doing well and I want to help keep it going in the right direction,” said Lofton. “… I don’t have an ax to grind, that’s not my reason at all.”
Aja, a U.S. Navy veteran and financial planner, wants to pay back Opelika for the support it showed for his family — wife Michy and grade schooler Anna — when he was deployed on active duty.
“I feel like this community has been awesome for my family,” said Aja, who also taught ROTC classes at Auburn University. “Anything I can do to thank the community I am going to do.”
Lofton, 74, a Louisiana native, came to Lee County originally to attend Auburn University’s veterinary school. It was then that he met his wife Lela, an Opelika native. He went on to put down roots here, establish a successful private veterinary practice and, eventually, returned to AU as an associate professor.
Retirement has given him a chance to do what he feels is a civic duty.
“I have always felt that you should give back when you can,” he explained.
Parks and recreation are important to Lofton. He lauded the city for pursuing upgrades to the Covington and Denson Drive recreation centers. He wants them to remain available to residents.
“As a matter of fact, I just worked out at the Sportsplex this morning,” he noted.
Aja complemented incumbent Dozier Smith T, who is giving up the seat, for his work on the council.
“Dozier has done an excellent job with the seat, and I would just like to carry on that torch,” he said.
Like his opponent, Aja is very satisfied with city services. He said he and his daughter use the parks and rec facilities a lot.
“The parks and recreation team is best I’ve ever seen ... the amount of programs they have for a town of this size is amazing,” Aja said. “Our community really does have a wonderful setup.
Smith T who was originally appointed to the council before winning a full term in 2016.
“I feel like it’s the right time for me personally, and for work reasons,” said the proprietor of Winston Smith T Building Supply. “But I thoroughly enjoyed my time on the council and I will miss it. There was good camaraderie between council members and the mayor and the administration. We didn’t always all agree, but we got along well together.”
