Many of you may have lost track of the time; the past calendar year flying by and filled with so many extraordinary things about life.
However, there is a large majority of people in this community who were very cognizant of a particular date this week and what that date continues to mean to them.
March 3, 2019, was a day that no one really expected, catching most people off guard on what started off as a beautiful Sunday afternoon.
People were outside grilling on their porch or enjoying the day with their family, some napping after returning home from a local Sunday service. And then, within seconds, their lives changed forever, thus impacting a community in ways no one ever expected and continued to do so as the one-year anniversary approached.
Let me tell you something that I am certain most of you already know — this date will be remembered forever, and it is already causing intense anxiety in the hearts and minds of those who lived through it or responded to the aftermath.
Images are scorched into our memories, and every single day, new challenges arise that prevent some from moving forward or send them reeling backwards, all part of an intense grief journey that arises after a traumatic event.
I am so appreciative of this community, a community that recognizes that this day is beyond meaningful for many. It represents loss of life, homes, personal belongings and even a sense of safety, as many people still struggle with severe weather alerts and thunderstorms.
A large contingent of people have planned and organized many remembrance services that took place this week. And some survivors of the greatest storm to ever come through this area will find that comforting and participate, while others refrain from answering phone calls or invitations to be present at something that is certain to trigger painful emotions and are simply not ready or able to be a part of this “healing together” this year.
Because I have been honored to walk alongside many of these families, I understand some of the struggles they are going through and why this upcoming date is creating some angst.
GriefAs we all know, grief doesn’t magically disappear after one year comes and goes, and for many, it truly gets more difficult as memories arise to the surface and confronting fears and intense loss become more prevalent.
They struggle daily with how drastically their lives have changed while they watch others carry on with their lives, Tuesday’s March 3 date merely a blip on their radar because it didn’t directly impact them.
The thing is, we would all like to believe that no one has forgotten them and that outreach and support is still plentiful. However, the reality is that there are many who didn’t give it a second thought and woke up Tuesday morning complaining about having to go to work or school.
Those who lived through that day a year ago and are still struggling to create some semblance of normalcy in their lives will be inundated with painful memories and emotions that even for them might be difficult to explain.
Remember that it is not helpful to try and take away or discount their feelings or to tell them that you know how they feel.
Point-blank, none of us can possibly know or understand the depth of what they are experiencing.
However, we can provide comfort with our presence and remind them that we have not forgotten.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.