United Way of Lee County wants to wrap up its annual campaign and start giving out money in January; however, it hasn’t quite reached its 2019 target.
The group has only managed 60 percent of its goal for the year, with just a few weeks left in the year.
“With the United Way, you know that your donations are going to stay local, they’re going to help somebody right here in our community and you’re going to help somebody that needs that hope,” said Kimberly Myers, who is overseeing this year’s campaign.
There are 27 agencies that United Way funds, including the Lee County Sheriff’s Girls Ranch, the Food Bank of East Alabama and Project Uplift, among many others.
United Way is also still helping those affected by the March 2019 Lee County tornadoes. These tornadoes tore homes and families apart.
“Most of those people probably never thought that they would have to use any of our agencies or ever have to have help from any kind of an organization,” Myers said. “You know, they’re just out there and living their life and have a great house and a family and this tornado comes and just takes everything from them.”
United Way can best help each of its agencies if it has reached the fully funded goal by the January allocation, said Myers, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be money to distribute come the new year.
“Our fundraising never really ends,” she said. “We’re obviously not going to turn any money away but in order to allocate the funds and let those organizations know what they can be counting on for their budgeting, we really try to do kind of our final push at the end of the year.”
As partners get funding in January, new organizations will approach United Way asking for help, thus increasing demand.
“We will sort of allow our board to make those decisions based on those interviews and the information that they’re able to collect to really just figure out where the need is and where those funds need to go,” Myers said.
Meeting with different partners, businesses in the area or the university, is how United Way gets donations.
“An educated donor is the best route to go,” Myers said. “We want people to understand what we do and so they want to partner with us.”
Businesses often donate through payroll deduction, she said. This means that they may take between $5 and $10 per paycheck and donate this amount to United Way.
“Every dollar counts, and our agencies are able to use funds so wisely that every little bit really does count and is stretched so far,” Myers said.
United Way targets just a handful of areas to maximize the impact.
“We focus on education, health, crisis and then just strengthening families and communities as a whole,” said Kimberly Myers, United Way campaign manager.
Anyone can donate online at www.unitedwayof leecounty.com.
