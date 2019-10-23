Nestled behind Cubahatchie Baptist Church and its cemetery in Shorter is another cemetery, long neglected by residents and closed off from the community.
During preparations for a new housing development in the area, residents began voicing concern about construction tampering with the overgrown cemetery, which has more than 100 headstones.
Joe Turnham, director of the Macon County Economic Development Authority, mentioned how he and Willie Mae Powell, the mayor of Shorter, were going to start identifying the deceased in the overgrown cemetery, and that’s when Auburn University’s Mark Wilson got his students involved.
Wilson, in his Practicum of Liberal Arts course at Auburn, and his students spent the semester working on a project with Macon County.
The course itself is offered as part of the Appalachian Teaching Project of the Appalachian Regional Commission.
One of the class’s first tasks was to walk through the overgrown cemetery, photograph all of the headstones and upload them to findagrave.com.
“We will also work with the community to submit an application to the Alabama Historical Commission for the cemetery to be listed on the Alabama Historic Cemetery Registry,” Wilson said.
The students have also been looking into ways the town can start caring for the land again. So far, they’ve been taking note on how other towns and cities maintain their cemeteries and are considering how much it would cost to do so.
“We’ve learned that cemeteries are wonderful assets that tell a community’s story, but they also require long-term commitment from many stakeholders,” Wilson said.
In November, Wilson and his students will give a presentation on their work with the town for the Appalachian Regional Commission in Washington, D.C. While they’re there, he hopes they may be able to make contact with someone in the Department of Agriculture or another potential sponsor to get federal assistance for the cemetery.
For now, the main focus is on identifying the deceased and learning more about them. Assisting Wilson and his students is the town’s community development director, Alan Ingram.
“Our main goal with the project is to reconnect citizens with their loved ones,” he said. “The bond of family and even friends is a touchstone for the community of Shorter.”
A Georgia native, Ingram confessed that he initially thought of Shorter as a “small, rural town,” but through his work with the town he began to see its importance.
To further the inclusion of town resident’s into the project, Ingram and the students had an event at Wolfe Elementary School where they could come and help them identify the headstones from the cemetery and offer input on the people buried there.
“We were able to make some connections between headstones and families that weren’t sure of before,” Hannah White, one of Wilson’s students, said the day after the event. “Not all the names were recognized but we received some good contacts to follow up with.”
Many of the deceased were born as slaves, and further research showed that others served in the military, although it wasn’t noted on their headstones. Although the class is actively preparing for their November presentation, they won’t be washing their hands of their work in Shorter anytime soon.
“When we do a project like this, we don’t just drop it,” Wilson said. “We stay with it to see where it may go.”
