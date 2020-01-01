Update: City planning to fix Rocky Brook sink hole

The City of Opelika has barricaded Rocky Brook Road to keep residents from away from the sink hole.

Plans are being made to fix the area of Rocky Brook Road that caved in on itself Thursday.

City of Opelika Engineer Scott Parker said that the cause for the road caving in wasn’t structural.

There was recent work by a nearby homeowners association to fix the spillway, and the heavy rain early last week washed out that spot and caused the road to collapse, he said.

The city has barricaded the road just before the damage to prevent residents from using it. The road will remain closed until it is fixed.

Parker did not give an estimate as to when repairs will be complete; however the Opelika City Council is likely to take action on the road repair during its first meeting of the year at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7.

