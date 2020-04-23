Updated Thursday 6:40 p.m.
A Cusseta father and daughter were killed when their vehicle was struck from behind on Interstate 85 southbound near mile marker 63 Thursday morning, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said.
Abbey Darnell, 16, and her father, David Darnell, 49, died instantly from multiple blunt force impact injuries, Harris said.
Investigators believe the father pulled off the side of the interstate to check on his daughter's vehicle which had been stranded earlier from a flat tire.
A Chevrolet pickup traveling south on the interstate struck the victims' vehicle from behind and knocked their vehicle into the stranded vehicle, Harris said.
Lee County Chief Deputy Coroner pronounced the victims' dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia for treatment. His condition is unknown, Harris said.
Both victims' bodies were sent to the medical examiner's office of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination, Harris said.
The accident remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department and the Lee County Coroner's Office.
Updated Thursday 4:15 p.m.
A three-vehicle crash Thursday left two dead on Interstate 85.
Opelika police and fire responded to a car crash on I-85 southbound lanes near mile-marker 63 at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Opelika police said.
Officers found a crash involving three vehicles when they arrived.
Initial investigation determined that a vehicle traveling south struck a car that was parked in the emergency lane, police said.
Both occupants of the parked car died from their injuries at the scene and were pronounced dead by Assistant Lee County Coroner Gene Manning.
The driver of the first vehicle was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown in Columbus, Georgia, for treatment, police said.
The third vehicle involved in the crash was unoccupied at the time.
The names and ages of the victims killed in the crash will be released by the Lee County coroner once the victims' next of kin are notified, said police.
The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department's Traffic Homicide Investigative team.
Police ask that anyone with information on the crash contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Updated Thursday 3 p.m.
Two people were killed in a fatal traffic accident on Interstate 85, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris told the Opelika-Auburn News.
The identities of the victims have not been released pending family notification.
The Opelika Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality on Interstate 85.
I-85 South is closed at Exit 64. Traffic is being rerouted to West Point Parkway.
The Opelika Police Department is asking the public to please avoid the area. The exit may be closed for several hours.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
