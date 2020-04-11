Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... LEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA... RUSSELL COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... * UNTIL 1245 AM CDT. * AT 1130 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR MARTIN DAM TO NEAR SHOPTON, MOVING EAST AT 60 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... COLUMBUS, AUBURN, PHENIX CITY, OPELIKA, NOTASULGA, HURTSBORO, SMITHS, SMITHS STATION, WAVERLY, BEULAH, UCHEE, BEANS MILL, AUBURN UNIVERSITY, BEAUREGARD, BLEECKER, RUSSELL COUNTY SPORTS COMPLEX, SEALE, LADONIA, GRIFFEN MILL AND LOACHAPOKA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN AND EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH