Emalee Stringfellow, 17, of Opelika.

UPDATED THURSDAY AT 6:45 P.M.

The Opelika Police Department has called off the search for a missing Opelika teen.

Emalee Stringfellow, 17, has been located and is safe, Opelika police said at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday. 

No other information was available. 

he Opelika Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an area female teenager.

Emalee Stringfellow, 17, was reported missing Wednesday at 11:45 p.m., Opelika police said Thursday morning.

Stringfellow was last seen leaving her residence on North 19th Place in Opelika. She was driving a silver 2008 Dodge Avenger when she left, police said.

Stringfellow was supposed to meet with friends in Tiger Town, but never arrived. 

Police describe Stringfellow as 5-feet 4-inches tall and about 130 pounds with long brown hair. 

She was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt, black shorts and gray tennis shoes, police added.

Police ask if anyone has any information on Stringfellow’s whereabouts or has had contact with her to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

