Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, WEST WINDS GREATER THAN 50 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH EXPECTED WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST ALABAMA. * WHEN...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&