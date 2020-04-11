Update: Monday, April 13, midnight
Power outages are being reported in Lee County.
There are 2,183 customers without power in Lee County, according to https://poweroutage.us.
Alabama Power has 2,153 customers without power and Dixie Electric has 30 customers without power.
Update: Sunday, April 12, 11:33 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lee and Russell counties until 12:45 a.m. Monday. The line of storms could produce damaging winds of 60 mph.
Update: Sunday, April 12, 11:17 p.m.
The National Weather Service has placed Lee County and the surrounding counties under a tornado watch until 6 a.m. Monday.
The following counties are under a tornado watch until 6 a.m.:
- Autauga
- Barbour
- Bullock
- Calhoun
- Chambers
- Cherokee
- Clay
- Cleburne
- Coosa
- Elmore
- Lee
- Lowndes
- Macon
- Montgomery
- Randolph
- Russell
- Pike
- Tallapoosa
- Talladega
Easter Sunday will be stormy, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasts call for possible strong tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail from a storm system that is expected to impact the entire state of Alabama and much of the South.
The rain was forecast to start overnight Saturday into Sunday in the Lee County area. Conditions are expected to worsen shortly after dawn, and severe weather is expected by early afternoon.
Tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 mph and tennis-ball-sized hail are possible in isolated spots through Sunday night.
If a tornado watch is issued, the Lee County Emergency Management Agency will open public shelters at the following locations:
Providence Baptist Church, 2807 Lee Road 166 Opelika (Beauregard).
Greater Peace Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Ave. Opelika.
Southern Union State Community College Opelika campus — basement of Business Technology Center;
Smiths Station Ruritan Club, 2000 County Road 430 Smiths Station.
Auburn United Methodist Church, 137 S. Gay St., Auburn.
Auburn University — Greene Hall, 1130 Wire Road, and Ralph Brown Draughon Library. 231 Mell St.
Lee County EMA has a smartphone app that alerts users of severe weather.
Go to https://leecoema.com/app/ to learn more about that.
