Update: Sunday, April 18, 9:25 a.m.
The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado watch issued for many Alabama counties, except for Pike and Barbour counties.
Lee County remains under a river flood warning until 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, a flash flood warning until 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a flood warning until 10 p.m. Sunday and a flash flood watch until 1 a.m. Monday.
Update: Sunday, April 19, 5:43 p.m.
Lee County is one of many Alabama counties under a tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service.
The watch lasts until 11 p.m.
The following counties are under a tornado watch:
- Autauga
- Dallas
- Elmore
- Greene
- Hale
- Lee
- Lowndes
- Macon
- Marengo
- Montgomery
- Perry
- Russell
- Sumter
Thousands are without power in Alabama after severe weather moved through parts of central Alabama Sunday morning.
Alabama Power said the storms downed trees and large limbs, which resulted in broken poles and fall wire.
The company is reporting the following power outages:
- Tallapoosa County – 7,500 customers
- Chilton County – 2,700 customers
- Coosa County – 2,500 customers
Power crews are working to restore service. Power has been restored to about 2,500 customers within a few hours, Alabama Power said.
More severe storms are expected to move through Alabama later Sunday, according to the National Weather Service at Birmingham.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.