Medal of Honor recipient, author and Opelika-Auburn businessman Bennie Adkins, 86, passed away Friday from complications associated with COVID-19.
Adkins was readmitted in late March to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika for a second time during his battle with the coronavirus, overcoming it enough to be discharged during his first stint of sickness, but falling to it Friday after struggling for weeks during the second bout.
Family members and others confirmed his passing on Friday afternoon. No details were decided yet regarding services.
Army Command Sgt. Maj. Adkins received the Medal of Honor in 2014 in recognition of his heroics with Special Forces during the Vietnam War, specifically while serving in the U.S. Army’s Green Berets and taking part in a fierce battle in which he and only a handful of other American troops survived after being heavily outnumbered and outgunned.
When the enemy began overtaking their position, Adkins fought back with tenacity and courage, according to witnesses, and fought to escape into the surrounding jungle.
Once there, crawling and bleeding with serious wounds, Adkins realized a tiger was stalking nearby. It was the tiger that scared the enemy away and allowed Adkins to escape, he later recalled.
Adkins wrote about the battle in a book in which he and Opelika writer Katie Lamar Jackson co-authored and released in May 2018 with the title, “A Tiger Among Us.”
“I am devasted to hear that Bennie Adkins, the brave and resilient man who faced down perils most of us can only imagine, is now confronting this ferocious coronavirus,” Jackson said in March when she learned of Adkins being readmitted to the hospital. “I feel sure, however, he is fighting COVID-19 with the same grit and determination he displayed 54 years ago this month during the Battle of A Shau.
“During all the hours we spent together recording his story, I was constantly amazed at his ability to overcome impossible odds and obstacles—from an army of enemy combatants in the jungles of Southeast Asia to the pervasive discrimination he and his fellow Vietnam veterans faced here at home after the war,” Jackson said. “He beat those odds and accomplished amazing things in the process.
“I hope, with the help of this community’s brave healthcare professionals, he can do the same this time. I am sure, beyond any shadow of a doubt, there are heroes among us.”
Although Adkins fell victim to the COVID-19 global pandemic, his family also shared praise for the EAMC medical staff that treated him.
“We are so proud of the health care workers, the whole time he was in there,” son Keith Adkins told the Opelika-Auburn News on Friday. “They worked so hard – for everybody, not just him. He was in there for three weeks, and they never quit working on him.”
Son Keith said the family wants Adkins remembered not just as a hero for the Army, but for other deeds and relationships, as well.
“We want his legacy to not only be his life in the military, but what he did afterwards; how he went on to school, gained an education, started a local business, and especially his support of the community,” Keith said.
The family is gathering information before sharing details of services for Adkins, taking into account ongoing social distancing guidelines because of the coronavirus.
A local memorial service likely will be planned, Keith said, “when we are able.”
However, the Adkins’ final resting place already is determined.
“He will be buried in Arlington, beside my mother.”
Troy Turner is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. He can be contacted at tturner@oanow.com and followed on Twitter @troyturnernews.
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins
Bennie Adkins Breakfast
Medal of Honor recipient Bennie Adkins recognized with breakfast in Auburn
Medal of Honor recipient Bennie Adkins
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins
Auburn Memorial Day 2016
Auburn Memorial Day 2016
Bennie Adkins Meeting Center
Bennie Adkins Meeting Center
Vietnam Veterans Commemoration
Vietnam Veterans Commemoration
Vietnam Veterans Commemoration
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins
Veterans Day Beulah
Veterans Day Beulah
Veterans Day Beulah
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins
Auburn High School’s East Alabama Veteran Welcome Home Ceremony
Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins
Auburn High School’s East Alabama Veteran Welcome Home Ceremony
Auburn High School’s East Alabama Veteran Welcome Home Ceremony
Troy Turner is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. He previously served as the news editor in New York for the nation's second largest newspaper company, and as the senior editor at several other news entities around the nation. He is an Auburn alum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.