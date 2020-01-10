atkins runaway

Valley police investigators are asking for help in locating Alexia Cross Atkins. 

 Valley Police Department

Valley police investigators are looking for a runaway juvenile.

The girl’s grandmother reported to authorities Jan. 7 that 14-year-old Alexia Cross Atkins had run away from home, according to Valley police Maj. Mike Reynolds.

Reynolds said Atkins is a white female, 5’00” tall, 95 lbs., and was last seen wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack.

Anyone who has seen or had contact with this juvenile is urged to call the Valley Police Department at (334) 756-5200.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments