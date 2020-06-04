Lee County volunteers are gearing up for the first ever virtual Relay For Life this Friday.

Financial donations are needed to support Relay, which will be livestreamed on Facebook (www.facebook.com/leecountyrelay/) from 5:30-8 p.m.

Several events will be held on Facebook, including a trivia contest and a survivor slide show. Check out the Facebook page for more information.

“When you or someone you love has received a cancer diagnosis, nothing will stand in your way to help find a cure,” said Randy Causey, who co-chairs Relay this year with his wife Debra.

“Last year, we held Relay soon after the devastating tornadoes affected our community, and this year, a worldwide pandemic has changed how we will relay,” Causey said. “But we’re not giving up. Cancer doesn’t take a break and neither will we.”

Teams continue to raise money for Relay For Life of Lee County. To date, more than 40 teams have raised more than $67,000, as well as from corporate sponsors.

For more information, contact the Causeys at 334-703-6621 or 334-703-5188, or ACS Community Development Manager Kalyn Frederick at 334-538-9508.

The American Cancer Society offers public health guidance for cancer patients around the country. Staff and volunteers are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 800-227-2345 and online at cancer.org. Much of ACS’ research continues with little disruption.

