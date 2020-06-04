Lee County volunteers are gearing up for the first ever virtual Relay For Life this Friday.
Financial donations are needed to support Relay, which will be livestreamed on Facebook (www.facebook.com/leecountyrelay/) from 5:30-8 p.m.
Several events will be held on Facebook, including a trivia contest and a survivor slide show. Check out the Facebook page for more information.
“When you or someone you love has received a cancer diagnosis, nothing will stand in your way to help find a cure,” said Randy Causey, who co-chairs Relay this year with his wife Debra.
“Last year, we held Relay soon after the devastating tornadoes affected our community, and this year, a worldwide pandemic has changed how we will relay,” Causey said. “But we’re not giving up. Cancer doesn’t take a break and neither will we.”
Teams continue to raise money for Relay For Life of Lee County. To date, more than 40 teams have raised more than $67,000, as well as from corporate sponsors.
For more information, contact the Causeys at 334-703-6621 or 334-703-5188, or ACS Community Development Manager Kalyn Frederick at 334-538-9508.
The American Cancer Society offers public health guidance for cancer patients around the country. Staff and volunteers are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 800-227-2345 and online at cancer.org. Much of ACS’ research continues with little disruption.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.