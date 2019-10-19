Police lights

A Coosa County volunteer firefighter responding to an emergency call was killed when the tanker he was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment.

Michael Wayne Johnston, 45, of Equality, was driving a 2004 GMC tanker firetruck when it left Coosa County 14, struck the embankment and overturned. Johnson was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Alabama state troopers.

At the time of the crash, Johnston was volunteering for the Equality Volunteer Fire Department and responding to a call for service.

The accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Friday near Coosa County 14, about 8 miles west of Equality, west of Lake Martin.

Alabama state troopers continue to investigate, but no other details were available Saturday.

The Alexander City trooper post responded and reported the accident.

