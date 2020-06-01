Val Box was making big decisions in her life and consulting with advisors to plan for her future. Her advisors asked her what were her plans for her personal life, outside of work?
Box wondered what she was passionate about and what she wanted to do. That was when she made the decision that she would begin traveling, to learn more about herself and the world around her.
Box was going to travel with her family, but not her immediate family — her Auburn Family, with the War Eagle Travelers.
Far and wideBox took her first trip with the War Eagle Travelers to New Zealand and Australia.
Over the years, Box has ridden camels in Egypt, visited with penguins in Antarctica, ridden in a boat to the Iguazu Falls in Argentina and made friends with the giant turtles on Galapagos Island.
“It was wonderful,” she said. “I got to see part of the world that I only knew about from story books.”
The trips are planned so that travelers can have free time or participate in activities with the group as a whole.
“War Eagle Travelers is a domestic as well as international travel program that we offer through the [alumni] association and it is open to any and every Auburn alumni, fan, friend, supporter, people who just love to be around other Auburn people,” said Danielle Fields, director of alumni engagement with the Auburn Alumni Center.
Marcia Collett, an Auburn alumni, and her husband, Jim, took their first trip with the War Eagle Travelers to Rome. In total, they’ve taken 14 trips with the alumni association.
“We went on a safari during the Great Migration in Africa and saw thousands of wildebeests,” Collett said. “We saw the pyramids and the Sphinx in Egypt and sailed down the Nile. We went to Israel on a tour that included Christian and Jewish travelers, so we got to see the Golan Heights and have a seder meal.
“We took a cruise down the Danube from Prague to Budapest. We cruised to Alaska and took the land tour across the wilds of Canada. We went to the western US and saw Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills of SD.”
COVID-19 impactUnfortunately, due to the coronavirus, some of the upcoming trips have been canceled.
The Auburn Alumni Association has 58 upcoming trips listed on its website (http://www.alumni.auburn.edu/travel) with locations spanning from The Great Lakes to Kenya, to northern Italy, to the Canadian Rockies, to Israel and European Holiday Markets.
“Our goal is to offer touch points of everywhere on the globe that we can,” Fields said.
Additionally, the trips are sorted by activity level as well, so that adventure junkies can be more active than those who would prefer to take things easy.
“The trips themselves offer very unique experiences,” Fields said. “A lot of times, what is offered in terms of personal excursions or tours or whatnot in the different destinations, that’s not necessarily something me and you could go onto a travel site and find all on our own.”
Tour guidesAdditionally, the War Eagle Travelers program provides helpful tour guides, Fields said.
For the most part, Box takes one trip a year, though sometimes she takes even more. Over the years, she’s taken 21 trips.
“All of a sudden I became aware that I had gone to five continents,” she said. “So now I said, ‘Well, I have to go to all seven continents.’”
Box’s favorite trip was the one she took to Egypt.
“We went to the Pyramids of course, and we went to the old places like Luxor and so on and then we went up the Nile River on a boat, an Egyptian boat,” she said. “And we had a really neat group of Auburn people on that trip.”
Taking trips with the War Eagle Travelers is like traveling with a family, Fields said.
“I immediately had a group I belonged to,” Box said.
Often travelers become friends afterward and continue taking trips together. Box said that she had friends from former trips reach out plan which trips to take together for the upcoming year.
“Being on an Auburn trip is like traveling with friends,” Collett said. “You have an immediate connection. When going to the bigger cities, the entire tour will be Auburn alumni/supporters. It makes assimilation into the group much easier.”
Box said that one of the benefits of traveling with the War Eagle Travelers is that everything is pre-planned. Hotels and flights are booked, excursions are available and all of it is well organized, she said.
“We highly recommend traveling with the War Eagle Travelers,” Collett said. “Someone else is doing all the luggage transfers. Someone else is doing all the worrying, while you meet new members of the Auburn family and see exciting new places.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.