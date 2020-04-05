Since being called to preach in 1976, the Rev. Richard Carter has seldom spent a Sunday away from church.
While the coronavirus pandemic has forced that tradition to change, that hasn’t stopped the 72-year-old Carter from getting the good word out.
He said that a lot has changed over the last few weeks for himself and his congregation at Washington Chapel AME in Tuskegee.
Carter said two Sundays ago the church, which normally welcomes 75-100 visitors, was limited to 25 attendees in accordance with recommendations about crowd sizes.
Last Sunday, he made further adjustments and instead gave his sermon from home via Facebook Live video.
For Carter, it’s imperative that he fulfills his responsibilities as pastor while also keeping his church’s members and visitors safe.
“We’re trying to take every precaution that we possibly can. The church that I pastor is pretty much an elderly family of people, but at the same time I don’t think of that so much as we’re trying to be safe for everyone,” he said. “We are going to try and do everything we can to keep ourselves safe and to make sure our parishioners are safe.
“You cannot imagine how important it was for me to release myself — to free myself — from what was bubbling over in me to say to my congregation that the Lord has spoken to me and said, ‘Here’s what I want you to say to my people.’ To be able to deliver that word on Sunday meant so much.”
Carter, who has been the pastor at Washington Chapel AME since January 2017, has taken several steps to ensure those around the church are safe.
The church usually congregates every Sunday as well as Monday and Wednesday at noon and later Wednesday night, but those gatherings have been postponed for the time being. The church also has a fellowship hall that the community often uses for events such as banquets or youth parties, but Carter said it has pretty much been shut down completely due to the coronavirus.
The pandemic forced major changes in the last week alone for Carter.
Parties and funeralsIn addition to Sunday’s sermon not taking place in the church, a birthday party for 100-year-old church member Azenia Phillips to be held in the fellowship hall was canceled.
Carter also attended a funeral Friday at the church for a member that he said would have likely drawn about 500 guests; instead, the crowd was limited to 25, and speakers were asked to come in when it was their time to talk and walk back outside once they finished.
Normally, Carter would make several visits to help the mourning family prepare with the various arrangements needed for the funeral.
Instead, all Carter could do was text and call the daughter of the deceased and her uncle several times to see if he could do anything more to help.
“That was strenuous,” he said. “I’m a people person. I’m a person who likes to touch and be right there. It strains me not being able to do my job what I consider properly.”
Carter plans to share his sermon via Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. CT this Sunday, although this time he will do it in the church’s sanctuary with no more than 10 people in attendance.
He also plans for the church’s officers to be in the parking lot to operate a drive-thru setup in which members will receive their Communion wine and bread to take at home during the service.
44 years of GospelAs much as the church means to Carter, he cautioned its members as well as everyone else to stay inside and avoid being in crowds that might make the situation worse.
Although Carter has never experienced anything like this in his 44 years of preaching the Gospel, he remains determined to fulfill his duty by any means necessary.
“This is a time when all of the world — I’m not just talking about America because this is something the whole world is dealing with,” Carter said. “All of our families need to turn to the Lord, and when we turn to Him we need to seek Him. I want them to actively look to the Lord and look to Him for comfort.
“There’s a hymn that says, ‘If I can help someone while I’m traveling along, then my living will not be in vain.’ I think that’s the way we have to look at this.”
