Bo Jackson and Charles Barkley are spreading the word: wear your face mask.
Jackson and Barkley have made video public service announcements for a state campaign to get more people to wear masks in public spaces.
Jackson is seen sitting in his home in Gov. Kay Ivey’s first PSA about Alabamians wearing face masks.
“Do I really need to say it,” he asks as he puts on his own face mask.
Charles Barkley also jumped on the initiative and puts on his face mask at home, too.
“Hey, Alabama, don’t be stupid,” he said in the PSA. “Put a mask on.”
The PSAs were included in Ivey’s most recent press release on Tuesday, sharing that the state’s safer at home order has been amended to end on July 31, rather than July 3.
The order, which originally took effect on April 30, asked that individuals not travel unless they need to, wear face masks when outside and wash hands frequently.
Businesses, such as hair salons and barber shops, can remain open so long as they abide by social distancing, employees wear face masks and proper sanitation takes place. Gyms and other athletic facilities must comply by the same guidelines.
