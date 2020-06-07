Sunday’s protest march and rally in downtown Auburn was different from the May 31 protest at Toomer’s Corner. The tone was more assertive, the event more organized and imagery more powerful.
The message being sent by participants was clear.
“MLK ain’t here no more; I’m here. Hear from me now!” Jayla Coleman told the several hundred protesters huddled in the intersection of Magnolia and College avenues.
Coleman, who recently graduated from Auburn with a degree in Media Studies, was referring to the tendency of popular media to invoke Martin Luther King Jr. when discussing the events of the last two weeks.
“We love Dr. King, we venerate him… but this is now, not back then,” Coleman added later.
The march began right at 4:30 p.m., with the several hundred in attendance headed east across Magnolia Avenue to the city police station. The Auburn Students and Community for Change secured a permit ahead of time and the city obliged by blocking off the intersecting streets.
Marchers took up places around the building to observe eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence in remembrance of George Floyd, the man killed by Minneapolis police – the incident that set off the last two weeks of protests around Alabama and the rest of the country.
The marchers returned to the intersection at Toomer’s Corner to hear speeches from several participants, including Coleman.
Njeri Bennett was one of the chief organizers. The AU engineering undergrad told the crowd that the university has been slow to address concerns about better black representation on campus – students, staff, faculty and campus life in general – and more.
“Did you see Dr. Gogue’s letter?” Bennett asked the crowd, referring to the exchange of letters between Auburn Students and Community for Change and AU administrators last week. “I thought it was piss-poor.”
Gogue committed late last week to addressing the concerns noted above, but stopped short of offering an action plan.
“In the near term, I will form a task force to guide the university through meaningful change,” Gogue wrote. “Members of the task force will be asked to gather ideas from the Auburn Family, prioritize next steps, develop implementation plans and hold us accountable as a university. We will soon provide more information.”
Bennett said after the event ended that she had been hoping for more from Gogue, noting that other universities have been more responsive to these concerns.
“That letter wasn’t even a page long,” Bennett said.
Solomon Balaam-Reed, a Lee County native and senior at the University of Montevallo, said the fight for a better world is just starting.
“If all you did this week was post a box on Instagram, you ain’t done s**t!” he told the crowd. “So what are y’all gonna do tomorrow? What are you gonna do Tuesday? … you better buckle up, people, because this is just getting started.”
Volunteers were helping urging participants to make sure they were registered to vote.
"It’s just so very important that our activism is fueled by change. We want people to be coming out and showing up and showing out like this, but we also want that action to turn into real change and we know voting does that,” said Kelli Thompson, who roamed through the crowd with her clipboard on the lookout for people who wanted voting help.
Auburn Students & Community for Change protest and march
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Brittany Bassett, of Auburn, makes a sign for the Auburn Students & Community for Change protest and rally Sunday night in downtown Auburn.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Pearl Huff, of Auburn, hold a sign for the Auburn Students & Community for Change protest and rally Sunday night in downtown Auburn.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn Athletics Director Allen Green and his family walk in the Auburn Students & Community for Change protest and rally Sunday night in downtown Auburn.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Jayla Coleman speaks at the Auburn Students & Community for Change protest and rally Sunday night in downtown Auburn.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Jayla Coleman speaks at the Auburn Students & Community for Change protest and rally Sunday night in downtown Auburn.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Former Auburn pitcher Tim Hudson attends the Auburn Students & Community for Change protest and rally Sunday night in downtown Auburn.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Signs hang in the windows of the apartments above Toomer's Drug Store. The Auburn Students & Community for Change held a protest and rally Sunday night in downtown Auburn.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn alum and "The Bachelor" contestant Madison Prewett and her father, Chad Prewett, attendt the Auburn Students & Community for Change protest and rally Sunday night in downtown Auburn.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn leads the Auburn football team to the Auburn Students & Community for Change protest and rally Sunday night in downtown Auburn.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn leads the Auburn football team to the Auburn Students & Community for Change protest and rally Sunday night in downtown Auburn.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl attends the Auburn Students & Community for Change protest and rally Sunday night in downtown Auburn.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl kneels for 8 minutes and 46 seconds outside the Auburn police station. The Auburn Students & Community for Change held a protest and rally Sunday night in downtown Auburn.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Stanford freshman and former Auburn High football player Omari Porter attends the Auburn Students & Community for Change protest and rally Sunday night in downtown Auburn.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl attends the Auburn Students & Community for Change protest and rally Sunday night in downtown Auburn.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Representative Jermey Gray speaks at the Auburn Students & Community for Change protest and rally Sunday night in downtown Auburn.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
An Auburn football player holds a sign at the Auburn Students & Community for Change protest and rally Sunday night in downtown Auburn.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
