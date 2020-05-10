For Evelyn Keith, it began as a way to get outside with her kids and get some air during this COVID-19 outbreak.
Over the days and weeks, it has become a service to her neighbors as well.
“We were cooped up every day, so I thought we would just come out here and draw,” Keith explained. “It became a thing.”
“It” is the gallery of chalk art Evelyn has created along the curb in front of her house on Tullahoma Drive on Auburn’s north side featuring Aubie, Stitch (from ‘Lilo and Stitch’), Nemo, Baby Yoda and more — including a bouquet of flowers for her mother Diane.
Keith, a 2004 graduate of Auburn High School who went on to play soccer at Troy University, was thrust into a familiar spot when COVID-19 restrictions shut down daycare for daughters Julia, 8 months, and Sloane, 2, and 10-year-old Jakhari had to move from his Pick Elementary School classroom to online learning from home.
“I had to stay home because daycare was closed,” said Keith, who cut back her schedule working as a nurse at Pediatric Associates of Auburn.
The first days were spent getting Jakhari set up to do his schoolwork and trying to keep up with Sloane, who goes from trying to tie her shoes to exploring cabinets to chasing a cat out in the yard all in a matter of minutes.
Then, one day, she spotted Sloane’s tub of sidewalk chalk and came up with an idea.
“I’ve always been into arts and crafts,” Keith explained. “When I was growing up, I always thought I’d be a nurse or a kindergarten teacher.”
She decided to try to draw Stitch — a Sloane favorite — out in front of the house with the chalk. It turned out well, according to the kids and boyfriend Jason Austin.
“I realized after that that I could draw more like that,” said Keith.
It became a daily ritual, with Sloane and Julia watching their mom work and Jakhari cruising around the block on his bike. Neighbors took notice and started coming by every day to see the newest creation.
Jarred and Kristen Payne have made Keith’s collection of drawings and positive messages a regular stop on their nightly walk with daughter Vivianne, 2.
“We live over on the next street, but we always bring her by to see what’s new,” said Kristen, referring to Vivianne — who, coincidentally, is one of Evelyn’s patients at Pediatric Associates.
The extra time with Jakhari and the girls is coming to an end, however, because their daycare has reopened and Keith had to go back to work full-time.
“It’s sad, because I’ll probably never get this kind of time with the kids again ... this slowness,” Keith lamented.
Nonetheless, the street art won’t disappear.
“Everyone likes it, so now I feel obliged” to keep it going, she said.
