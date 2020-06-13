You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Already have access?
Log In
Create an account or activate digital
Sign Up
Community members gathered in downtown Opelika for a protest and rally Saturday afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The protest brought a mixed group of people out to march and rally around the Black Lives Matter movement.
Community members gathered in downtown Opelika for a protest and rally Saturday afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The protest brought white and black alike out to march for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Community members gathered in downtown Opelika for a protest and rally Saturday afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The protest brought a mixed group of people out to march and rally around the Black Lives Matter movement.
Community members gathered in downtown Opelika for a protest and rally Saturday afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The protest brought a mixed group of people out to march and rally around the Black Lives Matter movement.
photos By Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Community members march around Courthouse Square and into downtown Opelika on a hot Saturday afternoon in support of Black Lives Matter.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Community members gathered in downtown Opelika for a protest and rally Saturday afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The protest brought white and black alike out to march for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Community members gathered in downtown Opelika for a protest and rally Saturday afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The protest brought a mixed group of people out to march and rally around the Black Lives Matter movement.
Over 100 protesters gathered at Opelika’s Courthouse Square Saturday to march and to keep local conversations around Black Lives Matter going.
Organizer Triniti Evans and her bullhorn led the crowd around the square, into downtown Opelika and back around the square’s fountains, urging continued vigilance of the need for community policing reforms around the United States.
“I want to raise awareness for everybody about how black people, specifically, are being treated in the world by police brutality and an unjust system,” Evans said.
Evans emphasized the point with an 8-minute-and 46-second period of silence to remind people how long George Floyd struggled under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer before dying on the street May 25.
NERDtorch Cafe owner Nigel Mongerie took time away from his video-game cafe on Eighth Street to support Evans and the others Saturday. He said the business is recovering from the COVID-19 shutdown, and he’s confident it will come back strong.
Mongerie said he also hopes the recent local momentum in favor of Black Lives Matters and other reforms can be sustained, too.
He said he would not mind seeing Robert E. Lee Camp 192 United Daughters of the Confederacy take down its Confederate monument on South Eighth Street, but he isn’t sure that would be an easy sell.
“I do believe the vast majority of people are tired of (police brutality, Confederate icons, etc.), but the people in power are the ones keeping the status quo … those are the ones you need to get through to and convince,” said Mongerie, who has lived in Opelika for six years.
Kate Craig said the recent protests in Opelika, Auburn and elsewhere have convinced her of the need to rethink how policing is done in this country.
“I think it’s a problem absolutely everywhere; you only need to talk to anyone on this square who is African American and they can tell you stories …this isn’t the case of just a few bad apples. The system is absolutely broken.”
The Opelika resident and Auburn University professor of medieval history admitted that she has been catching up on Southern history to educate herself and keep up her commitment to change.
“This is not something that is going to go away unless we forget, and we’re not going to forget,” Craig said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.