Terry Buford built his home just south of Auburn in 1989, before anyone or anything else was out that way. He knew he and his family would get neighbors eventually, but he never expected one to be a garbage dump.
Buford lives at U.S. 29 South and Lee Road 18. He has the south side of the intersection, and D&J Enterprises operates Sandhill Recycling Center on the north side; however, the garbage smells and dust from Sandhill waft over Buford and his neighbors along the county road every day.
Not to mention the buzzards always circling overhead or the snakes Buford says swarm around the site.
“I’m in the next house down, and nobody gets it like,” Buford said. “This has been going on since 2012, and I’ve been on them ever since.”
Thursday protest
That’s why former Auburn city councilman Bishop Arthur Dowdell brought his bullhorn and Buford’s neighbors came out with signs to protest outside Sandhill on Thursday afternoon. Passing cars honked signs of support for the two dozen or so people chanting and waving signs along U.S. 29.
“Mr. Buford can’t breathe,” said Dowdell. “This is a health hazard in the community. The stench is so bad people can’t go outside.”
Much of the dust that coats Buford’s home and those of his neighbors comes from grinding up tree stumps and other biomass on the site, but the constant smell comes from the large mound of garbage dropped off by the steady stream of garbage trucks coming and going.
Buford and Dowdell insist that D&J is not allowed to store landfill above ground at the site. Dowdell was on the Auburn City Council when Sandhill was first proposed, and he said it was only supposed to take “inert matter” that would be ground up on site.
Buford has sought help from Auburn city and Lee County officials for years, but they haven’t been able to help him.
The land sits in an unincorporated part of the county.
There are no past or current enforcement actions against D&J about Sandhill, but the Alabama Department of Environment Management inspected the site in March and it is aware of the situation.
“At that time, the site was in compliance with its permits,” said spokesman Jerome Hand. “ADEM does not have any outstanding issues or enforcement actions associated with this facility, but the department is aware of some complaints.
“ADEM is planning to inspect the facility next week when weather conditions are appropriate; however, the department does not regulate noise or roadway issues.”
For now, Buford has retained Montgomery attorney Julian McPhillips to represent him. He and Dowdell plan to accompany ADEM staff when they return next week.
The Opelika-Auburn News was not able to reach D&J Enterprises for comment Thursday.
