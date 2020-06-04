You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
Local leaders and community members gathered together in Smiths Station on Thursday night to take part in a Peace Walk. People held signs advocating prayer, equality and more as they walked to show support for Black Lives Matter.
Local leaders and community members gathered together in Smiths Station on Thursday night to take part in a Peace Walk. People held signs and hands as they walked in unity to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement taking place throughout the country.
Local leaders and community members gathered together in Smiths Station on Thursday night to take part in a Peace Walk in support for protester throughout the country.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Local leaders and community members gathered together in Smiths Station on Thursday night to take part in a Peace Walk. People held signs advocating prayer, equality and more as they walked to show support for Black Lives Matter.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Local leaders and community members gathered together in Smiths Station on Thursday night to take part in a Peace Walk. People held signs and hands as they walked in unity to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement taking place throughout the country.
Thursday’s peaceful march through Smiths Station made history when Mayor Bubba Copeland said it was the first of what would become an annual event.
Residents of Smiths Station met at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church for a march to Smiths Station City Hall to support the Black Lives Matter movement, and to foster a better sense of solidarity between African-American and white community members.
“We wanted to do something to show Smiths Station solidarity and the love that we have for one another,” said Copeland. “And we wanted to also say that even though we have differences in skin color, it’s all about love, it’s about Christ’s love.”
The march was conceived when Vince Hunter and his wife, Monica Hunter, reached out to Copeland, asking about a way Smiths Station could speak out.
“Even though we’re a small community, we’re a small town here in Alabama, our voices can be heard,” Martin said. “We can make an impact, we can make an impact in this city that can carry over to other places.”
Copeland said that originally they planned the march so everyone would meet at the flag pole; however, when they thought of Dr. Martin Luther King’s march in Selma, they decided to model Smiths Station’s effort after that one by meeting at one of the oldest African-American churches in the area.
Many people made signs and held them aloft as they marched and a cry of “Liberty and Justice For All” rang out down the road.
Some parents brought their children, who carried signs or rode in wagons.
“It was really important for me to bring my kids because as a black family in this city it’s important for me to know that they understand that they’re worthy, that they’re worthy of love, that this community stands behind them and for those that don’t understand, their signs say ‘Black Lives Matter,’” Monica said. “And it’s gotten a bad connotation but at the end of the day, it’s exactly what it says, ‘Black Lives Matter’.
Monica’s children – Miley, Makenna and Madison – decorated their own signs to bring. Miley’s sign said ‘Black Lives Matter’ with a picture she drew of George Floyd and the words, ‘love’ and ‘peace.’
“Support black lives because a lot of black people are get killed because of their skin color,” she said.
Leia King and Perry Potasi marched with signs they prepared, too. King’s sign included the names of fallen African-Americans inside the letters BLM.
“We came today because this is a really important cause and I feel like I’m doing something instead of sitting by,” she said.
When each of the marchers reached City Hall, the city hosted a small ceremony with speakers from the community and the government.
“I don’t know about everyone else, but it makes my heart feel better,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones. “We’ve had a lot on all our hearts here lately and for a long time, and this is what it’s going to take, this is the kind of event that we need to have to call attention to issues that we need to solve.”
Grace Allen, a rising senior at Smiths Station High School, told the crowd about what the issue means to her personally.
“We are here right now for peace in a time of pain,” she said. “There has been a racial injustice that has been going on against African-Americans in our country. If you’ve been watching the news or if you’ve been on any social media platform, you should know who George Floyd is. He was an African-American man who was murdered, unarmed, non-resisting and killed because of the color of his skin. But he is not the only one.”
Allen called for the residents of Smith Station to be peacemakers, as Floyd was.
“I will continue to use my peaceful platform to spread unity and awareness among my peers,” Allen said. “Racism is a fight we all have to come against.”
To end racism, however, everyone must be aware of it, she said.
Copeland was met with loud applause from the crowd by announcing that every year, from here on out, will be Smiths Station Unity Walk Day on June 4. He called for a vote among the city council members to approve the action. There was no dissent.
He also continued to remind his city that Smiths Station is not a city of African-Americans, not a city of whites, but a city of people.
“This whole thing is based upon love,” said Mayor Pro Temp Morris Jackson. “… I was sitting up here and looking around and I saw black and white and hispanics, I saw all of this and I said, ‘This is the way America looks.’”
