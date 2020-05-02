Standard Deluxe is the sole location in Waverly identified by Google Maps. With a 2018 estimated population of 148, Waverly fits the definition of a small town.
When the state began work on a four-lane bypass for Highway 280, the initial plan had it running straight through Waverly. It was later rerouted to run south of the town.
“The year that they opened (the four-lane) was 2000,” said Scott Peek, print artist and owner of Standard Deluxe. “So we citizens of Waverly, who didn’t have as much traffic, on the year anniversary of the highway opening up, myself and a bunch of people in town decided to have a street dance.”
However, its population swells every year as numerous music and art lovers flock to Standard Deluxe, normally each April, for the Old 280 Boogie.
The event was free and held in downtown Waverly, with the area blocked off to traffic. As its popularity and attendance grew, organizers began charging for admission.
“Just being able to get to hire some of the bands and stuff has been a highlight,” he said. “Knowing that people are going to support the event and pay and show up.”
Twenty years since its humble beginning, the Old 280 Boogie has maintained its intimate, grassroots feel. Peek’s favorite part of the event’s growth is selecting the bands that perform each year. The event has a reputation for “being a place where acts want to play.”
“We get hit with so many requests from agents and bands that it’s hard to even answer all of them,” he said.
This year, Alabama Tourism partnered with Standard Deluxe to present a musical showcase of Alabama artists at the South by Southwest film, interactive media and music festival in Austin, Texas; however, SXSW was subsequently canceled due to the spread of COVID-19.
“We were three days from leaving,” Peek recalled, adding he had also been watching the virus’s progression, “And then we just knew.”
Then coronavirus reality hit the 20th Old 280 Boogie, prompting it to be rescheduled for Oct. 9-10.
All bands from the original spring lineup, with the exception of one, will perform at the rescheduled event.
“I just think that people are itching to get out and be together and hear some live music,” Peek said. “Just to experience the lawn, the setting, the place, the community of it. I think people love coming to a small town. It’s just more of an organic approach to all of it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.