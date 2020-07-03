Fourth of July celebrations will look very different this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Never before in our more than 240 years of celebrating Independence Day have people been told to keep their distance from family and friends, and to wear a mask,” said John Atkinson, spokesman for East Alabama Medical Center. “But that is where we are this year.”
Many believe that Memorial Day weekend may have helped fuel Alabama’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases, and Gov. Kay Ivey hopes that this holiday weekend does not do the same thing.
“Many people speculate that our recent rising rates are as a result of the Memorial Day holiday weekend,” Ivey said. “Well, folks, if that’s true, that’s alarming, and we have to do better as we come up on the Fourth of July and Independence Day.”
EAMC and other state and local health officials are urging community members to practice social distancing and are advising people to celebrate with those strictly in their households to help prevent the virus from spreading.
“Celebrating July Fourth strictly with your household is probably the best option this weekend to keep yourself healthy,” Atkinson said.
If people do choose to gather together during the holiday weekend, they should follow health guidelines and practice social distancing.
“For those who plan to get together with extended family or friends, we strongly encourage the use of masks, and to avoid close contact with them,” Atkinson said.
Local celebrationsThe city of Auburn will host a drive-in fireworks show at Duck Samford Stadium, Duck Samford and Bo Cavin Baseball field and other surrounding parking lots. The show will begin at 9 p.m.
Fireworks will be set off at the old water tower site on East University Drive, next to Duck Samford Park.
The Samford baseball fields will be closed to the public to accommodate the fireworks site.
The fireworks should be visible from the Auburn Mall parking lot and homes in the surrounding area, said the city.
Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles while watching the firework show. A patriotic song medley will be played on 97.7 Kicker FM during the show.
East University Drive from Annalue Drive to Kent Drive will be closed at 8 p.m. as part of traffic control for the event.
Valley, Lake MartinThe city of Valley will also host a fireworks display Saturday night. The show will start at 9:45 p.m. in the city’s industrial park.
Parking will be available at the city’s community center, Sportsplex ball fields and along James Drive on the grass.
People are encouraged to stay by their vehicles and observe social distancing.
Lake Martin will be busy Saturday as well.
The annual Fourth of July Boat Parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday. Decorated boats will parade from Kowaliga Marina to Childrens Harbor.
It is free to register for the parade, and prizes will be award in the categories of tallest flag, largest flag, most patriotic crew, most creative theme, and best overall boat and crew.
Visit www.russellmarine.net for more information.
Fireworks and a concert are planned for Saturday night at the Lake Martin Amphitheater.
The Bank Walkers and The Vegabonds are set to perform before and after the fireworks show.
Tickets are $10 and are limited due to social distancing. Gates to the event will open at 5 p.m., and fireworks will start at 9 p.m.
Visit theamponlake martin.com for more information.
ClosedMost Auburn city facilities will be closed today, but police and firefighters will be on duty as usual, and garbage, trash and recycling pickup routes will not be affected.
The Auburn Public Library is open today and closed Saturday.
The Boykin Community Center will be closed both days, and the rest of the city’s parks and recreation sites are closed through Sunday — save for parks, playgrounds, the Yarbrough Tennis Center and Samford Avenue Pool.
Similar closures are planned for surrounding communities including Opelika, which canceled its Fourth of July celebration and fireworks in April due to the threat of COVID-19.
