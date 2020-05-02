East Alabama Medical Center is asking the community to wear a face covering while out in public to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Alabama, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommends the public wear a cloth face-covering in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
“Cloth face coverings have been recommended due to their low cost and ready availability,” said Dr. Michael Roberts, EAMC hospitalist and chief of staff. “By using cloth face coverings, it preserves surgical masks and N-95 masks for health care workers who may be involved in direct care of patients with COVID-19.”
The hospital says that when someone with COVID-19 wears a mask and another person doesn’t, the transmission probability of COVID-19 is low compared with the high transmission probability if both people were not wearing masks.
If both people wear a mask in the situation, the transmission probably of the virus is lowest, EAMC added.
Local casesThere was a slight decline from Thursday in the number of hospitalized patients at EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Friday, according to hospital data.
There were 54 hospitalized patients between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Friday, down from the 57 hospitalized patients Thursday. Of those patients, 42 patients have confirmed COVID-19, EAMC said.
Additionally, there were eight patients on ventilators.
EAMC has discharged 86 COVID-19 positive patients as of Friday.
There are more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in east Alabama counties, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
There were 288 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 389 in Lee County, 37 in Macon County, 60 in Russell County and 285 in Tallapoosa County as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The local death toll stood at 70 as of 4:30 p.m. Friday. Chambers County has 21 deaths, Lee County has 29 deaths, Macon County has two deaths and Tallapoosa County has 18 deaths, according to ADPH.
There were 7,158 confirmed cases of the virus and 279 deaths in Alabama as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.
EAMC updateEAMC and EAMC-Lanier are putting extra steps in place to protect the public due to the hospitals beginning to schedule more elective procedures.
The following protocols and procedures are being put in place at the hospital to protect patients:
Each person, including EAMC staff and physicians, is screened each day for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure before entry.
Any person entering an EAMC facility is required to wear a mask at all times.
All EAMC staff wear appropriate personal protective equipment at all times.
Rigorous disinfection is taking place around the clock in all areas of the hospital, including waiting areas.
Waiting room chairs are spaced at least 6 feet apart at all times.
No more than 10 people are allowed in a room at once.
Nursing home donationsCloth masks are needed for area nursing homes due to new CDC guidelines.
“The CDC has released new recommendations for residents in nursing homes to wear masks when receiving care or outside of their rooms,” EAMC said.
People wishing to donate cloth/earloop masks for the residents of Oak Park and EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home to deliver them to the main lobby entrance at EAMC. The masks will then be sent to the nursing homes.
The two nursing homes have about 200 combined residents, and staff would like for each resident to have a handful of masks, EAMC said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.