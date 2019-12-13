It looks like families planning to go out and enjoy the holiday festivities in Opelika this evening may have find a Plan B for some of the scheduled events, but not all.
With heavy rain showers predicted to drench the area in the early afternoon, carrying on into the late hours of the evening, events originally scheduled for tonight may be postponed or cancelled.
Downtown Opelika’s annual Christmas in a Railroad Town will continue rain or shine, with Opelika Main Street posting a notice to its social media accounts assuring residents.
The city’s parks and recreation department released a notice letting locals know that the Reindeer Express will be cancelled this evening. However, with the event already scheduled for Saturday and Sunday evening, families will still have an opportunity to board the train and see the lights.
The Collinwood Luminaries also is cancelled for this evening, however there will be other opportunities to see it. After tonight, the Collinwood neighborhood will have the signs and stars illustrating the story of the first nativity placed throughout the neighborhood until Jan. 1.
