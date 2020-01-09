School is back in session throughout Lee County which means there are numerous events to take part in the coming days throughout the community.
Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:
Friday, Jan. 10
The Auburn Public Library Puppet Troop
- When: 10:30 – 11 a.m. and 3:30 – 4 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Public Library; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/587947265293111
Auburn men’s tennis vs. North Alabama
- When: 1 p.m.
- Where: Yarbrough Tennis Center, Auburn
- More information: https://auburntigers.com/sports/mens-tennis/schedule
Kids Night Out
- When: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: The Art Studio; Auburn
- Cost: $36 for first child, $26 for additional sibling
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/468121987409467/
Fight Back! Women’s Survival Seminar
- When: 6 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Mixed Martial Arts; Auburn
- Cost: $49
- More information: https://member-site.net/VIP/default.aspx?PR--PPPwM
Nunsense – the Mega Musical
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Southside Center for the Arts, Opelika
- Cost: $15/adult, $10/student
- More information: https://www.opelikatheatrecompany.com/
The Rough & Tumble in Concert at Sundilla
- When: 7:30 – 10 p.m.
- Where: AUUF, Auburn
- Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door
- More information: http://www.sundillamusic.com/
Auburn gymnastics vs. Alabama
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn
- Tickets & more information: https://auburntigers.com/sports/womens-gymnastics/schedule
Saturday, Jan. 11
Saturday Studio Kids
- When: 10 a.m. – noon
- Where: The Art Studio, Auburn
- Cost: $20
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/794499507734733/
Little Picassos Art Class
- When: 1 – 2 p.m.
- Where: The Art Studio, Auburn
- Cost: $20
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3016032995095864/
Free Fencing Day for ages 4 – 7
- When: 1 – 2 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Fencing Club, Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2536925183257057/
FitFest
- When: 2 – 4 p.m.
- Where: Frank Brown Recreation Center, Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/29665/FitFest/
Bodies in Motion Auditions
- When: 2 – 5 p.m.
- Where: Auburn University Theatre, Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/569296900295387/
Nunsense – the Mega Musical
- When: 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
- Where: Southside Center for the Arts, Opelika
- Cost: $15/adult, $10/student
- More information: https://www.opelikatheatrecompany.com/
Insomnia Cookies Grand Opening
- When: 3 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Insomnia Cookies, Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/29675/Insomnia-Cookies-Grand-Opening/
Auburn men’s basketball vs. Georgia
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn
- Tickets & more information: https://auburntigers.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule
Sunday, Jan. 12
Costa Rica 2020 Lunch & Learn
- When: Noon – 1 p.m.
- Where: Auburn UMC Mission and Outreach, Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2566335833612067/
Auburn women’s basketball vs. Alabama
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn
- Tickets & more information: https://auburntigers.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule
Red Carpet Event – “Just Mercy”
- When: 4 – 7 p.m.
- Where: AMC Classic Tiger 13, Opelika
- Cost: $7
- More information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-carpet-event-just-mercy-tickets-83410987509?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR1TM0A0hu3ElD4c-kfd8Khe1e9RQmZmoWRr2ALZ00IPJQ6Q8mnCAkWWTg0
Love Goes Public with question and answer with Principal Sullen
- When: 6 – 7:30 p.m.
- Where: First Baptist Church Opelika, Opelika
- Cost: $8
- More information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movie-event-love-goes-public-featuring-qa-w-principal-sullen-tickets-82279653659?aff=efbneb&fbclid=IwAR3HdU7N2ZV0NSzvOJyWmiheKsOS6r9C0MHLq-S_eur-qz1iqoG_iyd6Ge0
