This weekend in Opelika-Auburn

School is back in session throughout Lee County which means there are numerous events to take part in the coming days throughout the community.

Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:

Friday, Jan. 10

The Auburn Public Library Puppet Troop

Auburn men’s tennis vs. North Alabama

Kids Night Out

Fight Back! Women’s Survival Seminar

Nunsense – the Mega Musical

The Rough & Tumble in Concert at Sundilla

Auburn gymnastics vs. Alabama

Saturday, Jan. 11

Saturday Studio Kids

Little Picassos Art Class

Free Fencing Day for ages 4 – 7

FitFest

Bodies in Motion Auditions

Nunsense – the Mega Musical

Insomnia Cookies Grand Opening

Auburn men’s basketball vs. Georgia

Sunday, Jan. 12

Costa Rica 2020 Lunch & Learn

Auburn women’s basketball vs. Alabama

Red Carpet Event – “Just Mercy”

Love Goes Public with question and answer with Principal Sullen

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments