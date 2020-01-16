This weekend in Opelika-Auburn

School is back in session throughout Lee County which means there are numerous events to take part in the coming days throughout the community.

Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:

Friday, Jan. 17

My Gym Enrollment Party

Tap Takeover at Zazu

Teen Movie Night

Opelika Theatre Company Presenting: “Nunsense” – The musical

Album Release Concert

“Dino-Light” by Lightwire Theater

Saturday, Jan. 18

Trek Bicycle of Auburn Gravel Ride

Creative Cubs: Crazy About Clay

Quarterly GSEA Meeting

MLK Service Day

Storytime: “The Return of Thelma the Unicorn”

Adoption and Supply Drive

Opelika Theatre Company Presenting: “Nunsense” – The Musical

Winter Wonderland – Backing Our Badges

Birding How-To: Mobile Apps for Birding

Grand Opening Celebration for ARW

HOPE Benefit Gospel Singing

Auburn Baseball 2020 Banquet

Mediterranean Cruise Supper

Schowb Philharmonic

UWC at ROY G BIV

Sunday, Jan. 19

Movie Event: Howard Thurman Documentary

