School is back in session throughout Lee County which means there are numerous events to take part in the coming days throughout the community.
Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:
Friday, Jan. 17
My Gym Enrollment Party
- When: 4:30 – 6 p.m.
- Where: My Gym; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/32592/My-Gym-Enrollment-Party/
Tap Takeover at Zazu
- When: 6 – 8p.m.
- Where: Zazu Gastropub; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/640333643372032/
Teen Movie Night
- When: 6:30 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/847985322297635/
Opelika Theatre Company Presenting: “Nunsense” – The musical
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Southside Center for the Arts; Opelika
- Cost: $12
- More information: https://www.opelikatheatrecompany.com/?fbclid=IwAR3xi9qrTYwQJwhVFDJjIUKudzyGrpu9Lg89ZrKsbLer2qRG5cFzELmwvYo
Album Release Concert
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: The City Church; Opelika
- Cost: $10
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/419121588769251/
“Dino-Light” by Lightwire Theater
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Gogue Performing Arts Center; Auburn
- Tickets & more information: https://goguecentertickets.auburn.edu/Online/mapSelect.asp?doWork::WSmap::loadMap=Load&createBO::WSmap=1&BOparam::WSmap::loadMap::performance_ids=0BD2E551-0BAE-4616-BA04-DA699EFF000D
Saturday, Jan. 18
Trek Bicycle of Auburn Gravel Ride
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 1905 Highpoint Dr., Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/622160185204625/
Creative Cubs: Crazy About Clay
- When: 10 a.m. – noon
- Where: Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/591726131398449/
Quarterly GSEA Meeting
- When: 11 a.m. – noon
- Where: Museum of East Alabama; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/508841689752557/
MLK Service Day
- When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Where: The Curtis House; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/460258794859226/
Storytime: “The Return of Thelma the Unicorn”
- When: 11 a.m.
- Where: Books-A-Million; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2749844198437200/
Adoption and Supply Drive
- When: 1 – 5 p.m.
- Where: Tractor Supply Co.; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/681902382340687/
Opelika Theatre Company Presenting: “Nunsense” – The Musical
- When: 2 and 7 p.m.
- Where: Southside Center for the Arts; Opelika
- Cost: $12
- More information: https://www.opelikatheatrecompany.com/?fbclid=IwAR3xi9qrTYwQJwhVFDJjIUKudzyGrpu9Lg89ZrKsbLer2qRG5cFzELmwvYo
Winter Wonderland – Backing Our Badges
- When: 2 – 5 p.m.
- Where: Greystone Mansion; Auburn
- Cost: $5/person in advance, $10/person at door, $20/family up to six people
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/29674/Winter-Wonderland-Backing-our-Badges/
Birding How-To: Mobile Apps for Birding
- When: 2 – 4 p.m.
- Where: Kreher Preserve & Nature Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/30595/Birding-HOW-TO-Mobile-Apps-for-Birding/
Grand Opening Celebration for ARW
- When: 4 – 8 p.m.
- Where: AR Workshop Auburn; Auburn
- More information: https://www.arworkshop.com/event/?lo=auburn&ev=137861&fbclid=IwAR1ojw3mFOk11Y4E8s7yWhPUW64F0XgWG2qV-rZkGiQ_3Jf9l1OIWny6FFs
HOPE Benefit Gospel Singing
- When: 5 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Pepperell United Methodist Church; Opelika
- Cost: $5
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/386309072027795/?event_time_id=386309075361128
Auburn Baseball 2020 Banquet
- When: 6 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Arena; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/709475512883784/
Mediterranean Cruise Supper
- When: 7 – 10 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Supper Club; Auburn
- Cost: $50/person
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/557618255075257/
Schowb Philharmonic
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Gogue Performing Arts Center; Auburn
- Tickets & more information: https://goguecentertickets.auburn.edu/Online/seatSelect.asp?createBO::WSmap=1&BOparam::WSmap::loadBestAvailable::performance_ids=8E195B4A-F8F2-4FD6-AB69-3701D665978A
UWC at ROY G BIV
- When: 8 p.m. – midnight
- Where: Irish Bred Pub; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/486155625384753/
Sunday, Jan. 19
Movie Event: Howard Thurman Documentary
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: Auburn UMC Fellowship Hall; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1014214308977355/
