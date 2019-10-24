This weekend in Opelika-Auburn

Auburn football is playing at LSU this weekend; however, there are numerous events taking place in the coming days in the area.

Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:

Friday, Oct. 25

Third Annual Auburn-Opelika Wine Trail

Auburn Forestry Club Sporting Clay Shoot

Open Studio – Day

Little Picassos

All In, All Pink

Barktober Fest

Free Friday Concert: Patrick McCurry with his Jazz Quartet

Family Art Night

The Christmas Village

Dayspring’s Grand Opening in Opelika

21st Annual Juried Art Show Reception

Haunted Auburn Walking Tour

Tour de Fright

Fright Nights at the Arboretum

A Night with the Knights

 “The Theory of Relativity”

Saturday, Oct. 26

AORTA Tough Ten & Tough Two

City Market

Auburn ROTC 5K Run/Walk

The Christmas Village

NCPA Drug Take Back

Day of Free Comic Book!

The Hallows

Storytime: It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Fall Festival

Application for Theater Performance & Production

Celebration of the life of Dr. Daniel Newhard

Haunted Auburn Walking Tour

 Republic Day Dinner

 “The Theory of Relativity”

Sunday, Oct. 27

Italian Film Festival

The Story behind the Stories

October Afternoon Trail Work

Grace UMC Fall Festival

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments