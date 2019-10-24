Auburn football is playing at LSU this weekend; however, there are numerous events taking place in the coming days in the area.
Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:
Friday, Oct. 25
Third Annual Auburn-Opelika Wine Trail
- When: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Where: Lee County Fairgrounds; Opelika
- Cost: $55
- More information: https://www.aces.edu/event/auburn-opelika-wine-tour-2019/2019-10-25/
Auburn Forestry Club Sporting Clay Shoot
- When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Where: Auburn University School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences; Auburn
- Cost: $100
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/744713182657397/
Open Studio – Day
- When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: Jan Dempsey Arts Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/653667671813502/?event_time_id=653667678480168
Little Picassos
- When: 10 – 11 a.m.
- Where: The Art Studio; Auburn
- Cost: $60/4 weeks or $20/class
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2126391690798850/
All In, All Pink
- When: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Where: Auburn University Student Center Green Space; Auburn University
- More information: https://www.oanow.com/news/local/all-in-all-pink-event-will-raise-awareness-for-breast/article_9ea7b1d3-4431-5899-9ba0-96a01e7907be.html
Barktober Fest
- When: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Where: Big Swamp Harley Davidson; Opelika
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24599/Barktober-Fest/
Free Friday Concert: Patrick McCurry with his Jazz Quartet
- When: Noon – 1 p.m.
- Where: The Southside Center for the Arts; Opelika
- More information: http://www.eastalabamaarts.org/special-events/2019/10/25/mid-day-music-patrick-mccurry-with-his-jazz-quartet
Family Art Night
- When: 4 – 8 p.m.
- Where: The Art Studio; Auburn
- Cost: $5
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24620/Family-Art-Night/
The Christmas Village
- When: 5 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Village Events Center; Opelika
- Cost: $3
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24597/The-Christmas-Village/
Dayspring’s Grand Opening in Opelika
- When: 5 – 7 p.m.
- Where: Dayspring NatureShop; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/946950062347317/
21st Annual Juried Art Show Reception
- When: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Arts Association; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2504744033134432/
Haunted Auburn Walking Tour
- When: 6 – 7 p.m. & 8 – 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Toomer’s Corner; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20667/Haunted-Auburn-Walking-Tour/
Tour de Fright
- When: 6 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Opelika SportsPlex; Opelika
- More information: http://www.eastalabamaarts.org/special-events/2019/10/25/mid-day-music-patrick-mccurry-with-his-jazz-quartet
Fright Nights at the Arboretum
- When: “Hocus Pocus” at 6:30 p.m. | “The Craft” at 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Donald E. Davis Arboretum; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20516/Fright-Nights-At-The-Arboretum/
A Night with the Knights
- When: 7 – 11 p.m.
- Where: The Marriott Resort Auburn-Opelika Grand National; Opelika
- Cost: $15
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/22615/A-Night-with-the-Knights/
“The Theory of Relativity”
- When: 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Auburn University Theatre; Auburn
- Cost: $16
- More information: https://theatretickets.auburn.edu/Online/seatSelect.asp
Saturday, Oct. 26
AORTA Tough Ten & Tough Two
- When: 7:30 a.m.
- Where: Ogletree Village; Auburn
- Cost: $30 for Tough Ten, $20 for Tough Two
- More information: https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Auburn/AORTAToughTenToughTwo
City Market
- When: 8 a.m. – noon
- Where: Town Creek Park; Auburn
- More information: https://www.oanow.com/news/local/city-markets-make-fall-debut/article_42acd512-e733-11e9-bc58-af22b7b87908.html
Auburn ROTC 5K Run/Walk
- When: 8:30 a.m.
- Where: Nichols Center; Auburn University
- Cost: $15
- More information: https://runsignup.com/race/AL/Auburn/AuburnArmyROTC5krace?fbclid=IwAR2FNJk7tP4sK3G67CCgDCT-9sOEQEo9ZJG6VYobpCqnJr-9tqFr_xkkA70
The Christmas Village
- When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Where: Village Events Center; Opelika
- Cost: $3
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24597/The-Christmas-Village/
NCPA Drug Take Back
- When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: Our Home Pharmacy; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/753188245111990/
Day of Free Comic Book!
- When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Where: Almost Anything; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/386637965598679/
The Hallows
- When: 10 a.m. – noon
- Where: Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/515841392328029/
Storytime: It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
- When: 11 a.m. – noon
- Where: Books-A-Million; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/690161104798271/
Fall Festival
- When: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Where: Martin Luther King Park; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2600201396710372/
Application for Theater Performance & Production
- When: 1 – 4 p.m.
- Where: Telfair Peet Theatre; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/382352009350394/?event_time_id=382352019350393
Celebration of the life of Dr. Daniel Newhard
- When: 4 – 6 p.m.
- Where: Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/705755806568759/
Haunted Auburn Walking Tour
- When: 6 – 7 p.m. & 8 – 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Toomer’s Corner; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20667/Haunted-Auburn-Walking-Tour/
Republic Day Dinner
- When: 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Student Center Ballroom; Auburn University
- Cost: $12
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/610092772859301/
“The Theory of Relativity”
- When: 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Auburn University Theatre; Auburn
- Cost: $16
- More information: https://theatretickets.auburn.edu/Online/seatSelect.asp
Sunday, Oct. 27
Italian Film Festival
- When: 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.
- Where: Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2388450594737450/
The Story behind the Stories
- When: 2 – 3:30 p.m.
- Where: Congregation Beth Shalom; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/943968759273377/
October Afternoon Trail Work
- When: 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Chewacla State Park; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/768345483607352/
Grace UMC Fall Festival
- When: 5 – 7 p.m.
- Where: Grace United Methodist Church; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/888418528219332/
