It’s a big weekend at Auburn University as ESPN’s College GameDay rolls into town for Saturday’s game. The Super Bowl is also taking place Sunday, which means there are numerous activities taking place throughout the community.
Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:
Friday, Jan. 31
GRE Test Prep Workshop
- When: 3 – 4 p.m.
- Where: Tichenor Hall; Auburn University
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/178534170196892/
Tiger Cage Startup Pitch Competition Quarter-Finals
- When: 5 – 8 p.m.
- Where: The Hotel at Auburn University & Dixon Conference Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2462205704053656/
John McCutcheon in concert at Sundilla
- When: 7:30 – 10 p.m.
- Where: AUUF; Auburn
- Cost: $20 in advance, $23 at the door
- More information: http://www.sundillamusic.com/john-mccutcheon-friday-jan-31-730-pm-at-the-auuf/
Dorrance Dance at the Gogue
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Gogue Performing Arts Center; Auburn
- Tickets & more information: https://www.goguecenter.auburn.edu/dorrance/
Saturday, Feb. 1
AHA BLS Instructor Class
- When: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Chamber of Commerce; Auburn
- Cost: $239
- More information: https://carepointresources.enrollware.com/enroll?id=3579516
Ryan’s World MTB Group Ride
- When: 9 a.m. – noon
- Where: James Bros. Bikes; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1401313970029014/
Eighth Annual Polar Plunge
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: Samford Pool; Auburn
- More information: https://campscui.active.com/orgs/CityofAuburn?orglink=camps-registration#/selectSessions/2764004
Bump + Baby Expo
- When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Where: The Hotel at Auburn University & Dixon Conference Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/31592/Bump--Baby-Expo/
Saturday Studio Kids
- When: 10 a.m. – noon
- Where: The Art Studio; Auburn
- Cost: $20
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/34615/Saturday-Studio-Kids/
Opelika Empty Bowls Fundraiser
- When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: Denson Recreation Center; Opelika
- Cost: $10
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24618/Opelika-Empty-Bowls-Fundraiser/
Spring Bird Walk with Alabama Audubon
- When: 1:30 – 4 p.m.
- Where: Kreher Preserve & Nature Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/30596/Spring-Bird-Walk-with-the-Alabama-Audubon/
A Celebration of Life Party for Anchor
- When: 3 – 5 p.m.
- Where: Red Clay Brewing Company; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/168269137780077/
Auburn University men’s basketball vs. Kentucky
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Arena; Auburn
- Tickets & more information: http://www.auburntigers.com/sports/m-baskbl/sched/aub-m-baskbl-sched.html
Dad & Daughter Date Night
- When: 5 – 9 p.m.
- Where: O Town; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/109359163842770/
Welcome to Wakanda Fashion Show
- When: 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Where: Clarion Inn & Suites; Auburn
- Cost: $7
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/475183316452797/
Astronomy Night
- When: 7 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Kiesel Park; Auburn
- Cost: $5
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/30602/Astronomy-Night/
“Ladies’ Room”
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Auburn University Theatre; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3432678553493567/?event_time_id=3432678556826900
Auburn Masters Swim Meet
- When: All Day
- Where: James E. Martin Aquatics Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.clubassistant.com/club/meet_information.cfm?c=1582&smid=12643
Sunday, Feb. 2
Grand Opening of Children’s Worship Center
- When: 9:45 – 11:40 a.m.
- Where: Trinity UMC; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1027871684263310/
Auburn University women’s basketball vs. Vanderbilt
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Arena; Auburn
- Tickets & more information: https://auburntigers.com/sports/2018/8/8/ticket-central-basketball-women.html.aspx
“Ladies’ Room”
- When: 2:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.
- Where: Auburn University Theatre; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3432678553493567/?event_time_id=3432678556826900
Discussion of “The Kites” by Romain Gary
- When: 3 – 4:30 p.m.
- Where: Congregation Beth Shalom; Auburn
- More information: https://bethshalomauburn.blogspot.com/?fbclid=IwAR26qvAUlQFbEQuCB1MGJcOoO6ZZzOmJBC9xwdMCpIVyQK_ZynOg9BkRq8I
Super Bowl Party
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Halftime; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/179817279774435/
Auburn Masters Swim Meet
- When: All Day
- Where: James E. Martin Aquatics Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.clubassistant.com/club/meet_information.cfm?c=1582&smid=12643
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.