This weekend in Opelika-Auburn

It’s a big weekend at Auburn University as ESPN’s College GameDay rolls into town for Saturday’s game. The Super Bowl is also taking place Sunday, which means there are numerous activities taking place throughout the community.

Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:

Friday, Jan. 31

GRE Test Prep Workshop

Tiger Cage Startup Pitch Competition Quarter-Finals

John McCutcheon in concert at Sundilla

Dorrance Dance at the Gogue

Saturday, Feb. 1

AHA BLS Instructor Class

Ryan’s World MTB Group Ride

Eighth Annual Polar Plunge

Bump + Baby Expo

Saturday Studio Kids

Opelika Empty Bowls Fundraiser

Spring Bird Walk with Alabama Audubon

A Celebration of Life Party for Anchor

Auburn University men’s basketball vs. Kentucky

Dad & Daughter Date Night

Welcome to Wakanda Fashion Show

Astronomy Night

“Ladies’ Room”

Auburn Masters Swim Meet

Sunday, Feb. 2

Grand Opening of Children’s Worship Center

Auburn University women’s basketball vs. Vanderbilt

“Ladies’ Room”

Discussion of “The Kites” by Romain Gary

Super Bowl Party

Auburn Masters Swim Meet

