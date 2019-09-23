Children leaned against the balcony, clutching colored pop-ice in their hands as they waved at the incoming and outgoing planes.
“Welcome to Auburn” was written on a white banner with hand-drawn tiger paw prints. The children held it out so that the planes could see it.
Different families filled the second-floor balcony of the Auburn University Regional Airport with their children dressed in game-day attire: cheerleader uniforms, Tiger T-shirts and Auburn onesies.
Every Friday before a home football game, a group of moms and dads bring their children to the airport to welcome people to Auburn.
“My kids love to visit the airport because it’s a great place with a fun area to get fresh air while hanging out with their friends and seeing the planes come in and leave,” said Danielle Hayes, who brings her kids Harry and Merritt. “They like to wave and welcome people.”
Hayes said they began bringing children to the airport before her son Harry was born and her daughter Merritt was 2.
“Seeing the curiosity and joy in my kid’s faces is priceless,” she said. “Watching airplanes arrive and leave sparks all kinds of wonder in my children. They want to know who the people are on the planes, and where they are going. It opens up a lot of imaginative conversations.”
Hayes said that one reason the visits are nice is that the covered porch is a safe area where she doesn’t have to worry about her children getting into trouble or getting hurt.
“Auburn is about community,” she said. “Having such a great airport in our city opens so many doors for others to enjoy our town conveniently, but also for local residents to come enjoy a change of scenery, meet each other, and share in friendship.”
Elizabeth Carter brought her children, Wyatt and Hilton, on the Friday before the homecoming game against Kent State. Although they are from the Atlanta area, they were visiting for the weekend and participated in the airport welcome for the first time.
“I think it’s the cutest idea, I love it,” Carter said. “I think that it shows how welcoming the Auburn family tries to be. And it’s a good thing to get the kids out here to do.”
She and her husband are Auburn alumni, both graduated in 2008.
“We weren’t technically invited or anything like that, but everybody’s been very sweet, very welcoming,” Carter said. “I mean it’s fun, it’s fun for all the kids to see the airplanes.”
