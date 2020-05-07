Alabama lawmakers will not take up state Sen. Tom Whatley’s proposal to limit the state health officer’s powers and force Gov. Kay Ivey to consult with legislators before extending any state of emergency.
The Auburn Republican’s bill would require the governor to sign off on the state health officer’s orders during a virus outbreak.
The bill would also require legislative approval to extend any state of emergency issued by the governor beyond 14 days. The approval could be done by the Legislature as a whole, if in session, or joint proclamation of House and Senate leaders if the legislature is not in session.
“The state health officer is appointed by the Department of Health…and he has the right to make policy and restrict the movements of all Alabamians under a state of emergency,” said Whatley. “So this bill says, ‘Governor, you’re elected by everyone. Put your signature on it, too, and take ownership of it.”
Whatley pointed out that Ivey will have to call legislators back in session by the end of the year to decide how to spend $1.9 billion in federal coronavirus help. He plans to reintroduce his bill then and receive support “from both parties.”
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh wants legislators to consider using $800 million of the federal money – if allowed by law – to deliver broadband to the entire state. Whatley supports the move strongly and estimates it be done in “3-4 years.”
Marsh said lawmakers agreed to limit the current session to state budgets, local bills and a school bond issue. Marsh said House members expressed concern Wednesday about expanding the session to other topics.
“We’ve decided to just stick to the budgets, the bond issue and local bills,” Marsh said in a telephone interview.
Another shelved proposal, by Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) would shield businesses, churches and others from coronavirus exposure liability unless the lawsuit proved the entity caused the damages, injury or death by “acting with wanton, reckless, willful, or intentional misconduct.”
Orr said businesses, churches and other entities are concerned about the possibility of a multitude of lawsuits, and he will bring the bill back in the next session.
A House committee on Wednesday advanced the state general fund budget. Marsh said lawmakers hope to conclude the current session by Saturday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
