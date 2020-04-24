Borbet Alabama is closing its manufacturing operation in Auburn, just two months after striking a deal with city officials to add jobs at the plant.
The plant’s phaseout will mean about 250 layoffs by the time operations in the Auburn Technology Park North end in late 2020.
The company informed the city of its decision this week. The aluminum wheel production facility opened in 2003 and has been owned by the Germany-based Borbet since 2008.
Phillip Dunlap, city economic development director, addressed the $23.9 million agreement between the two sides announced in March which, at that time, included the creation of 25 new jobs at the plant over the next two years.
“Unfortunately, they didn’t get a large order they expected, then COVID-19 hit. They have decided it eliminated their ability to work and market here,” Dunlap told the Opelika-Auburn News.
The city promised Borbet property tax breaks in exchange for expanding and creating the new jobs. The coronavirus pandemic struck just days after city officials announced that deal.
“These are very unfortunate circumstances, but the market developments did not allow the owners to continue the operation,” said Juergen Keller, CEO of Borbet Alabama, in a statement released late Friday by the city. “We are very thankful for the support we have received from the city of Auburn, the IDB (Industrial Development Board) and the people since the very beginning.
“All of us are saddened that our manufacturing operation will not be part of this wonderful community anymore.”
Dunlap said he feels his office may be able to find work for many of the those laid off. He said two large, new die-casting operations should be online in the city’s tech parks by late summer and they will be looking for employees with the same skill sets as the Borbet employees.
“The city of Auburn’s Economic Development Department, through its Workforce Development Division, is working with the local Borbet leadership team to support the workers that will lose their jobs this year,” the city’s statement added.
