On average, one person dies by suicide every 11 hours in the state of Alabama. This statistic, provided by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, is alarming, even with the knowledge that suicide rates in the United States have continued to rise for almost the last 20 years.
In the wake of recent celebrity suicides, a spotlight has been shed on the subject, and The Opelika-Auburn News spoke to local sources to get information on suicide prevention, support groups, prevention training and more.
Jean Spicer, director of family and children’s services at the East Alabama Mental Health clinic, said if someone in the area is feeling suicidal, he or she can reach out to the clinic.
“If somebody is feeling suicidal, or knows someone who is feeling suicidal, they can always contact us,” Spicer said. "We’ll make arrangements to get them in as quickly as possible. We’ll try to provide some immediate help, in terms of putting together a safety plan and de-escalating the crisis.”
'Warning signs'
Spicer said there are “warning signs” to watch for with anyone feeling suicidal. Those signs include the individual talking about wanting to die, feeling hopeless, feeling trapped, talking about coping with unbearable pain, researching online or any other ways to kill themselves, a dramatic change in their mood, feeling like they’re a burden on other people, increased use of drugs and alcohol, behaving recklessly, or taking unusual risks.
For those with friends or loved-ones showing these signs, Spicer said there are several ways to help. First, reach out and get help, don’t promise to keep it a secret, stay with the person, and remove access to anything the person can use to harm themselves. Spicer said taking the person to a local emergency room, where a psychiatric assessment clinician can do an assessment, is also always an option.
“If there’s a real risk or the person has already attempted to harm themselves, or if the person is talking a lot about the desire to kill themselves, wishing they were dead, getting the person to the ER is a good place, if it seems like it’s an imminent crisis,” she said.
Suicide is also the second leading cause of death among college students. Student organization Active Minds, a national presence across college campuses, leads the initiative on Auburn University’s campus to bring awareness to this issue.
“It’s really about utilizing the student voice to bring attention and awareness to mental health concerns and issues in wellness on campuses,” said Dr. Dustin Johnson, assistant director of Outreach and Mental Health Initiatives at Auburn University and advisor of Active Minds. “Auburn’s chapter was started in 2013 by a student who had lost his best friend to suicide. He turned that grief into something positive, and that was Active Minds.”
Raising awareness
The organization hosts an Out of the Darkness Walk each spring, which was developed by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and Auburn University has hosted the walk since 2013. The most recent walk included an estimated 300 students, faculty, staff and local participants.
“The walks are designed to raise money and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, but more importantly, they provide support to people in our community who have been touched by suicide,” Johnson said. “We figured that our community has been touched by suicide in some kind of way. Given that we’ve had Auburn students die by suicide in the past, we wanted to make sure that there was support, there was viability of the issue, and it was a place where people could form connections and community around that important issue.”
Auburn University also hosts a Send Silence Packing exhibit every few years, hosted by the national Active Minds organization, which features a display of more than 1,000 backpacks that represent every life lost due to the death of a college student by suicide in the United States each year.
Johnson said he believes there are a variety of factors for suicide rates being so high among college students. Those factors include students not begin equipped to handle the mental or emotional toll, financial and academic stress, mental health issues that often show themselves around that age, and other factors such as social media.
“Socially, a lot of students are feeling more and more isolated,” he said. “With social media, people are putting their best selves out there and that, by comparison, can make people feel really down and disconnected when they’re not feeling that way.”
Local support options
For those hoping to stop a suicide or need support after losing a loved one to suicide, there are several local support options. East Alabama Mental Health offers two types of free training related to suicide. The first is the Mental Health First Aid Class, an 8-hour class to teach locals how to identify and respond to mental illness. The second, a 2-hour Question, Persuade and Refer class, is being hosted by the clinic for the first time on Aug. 3.
“It focuses on what to do if a friend or somebody that you know communicates to you that they are really thinking about suicide,” Spicer said. “It’s what questions to ask, how to persuade them to get help and then where to refer them for help.”
For those coping with losing a loved one to suicide, the National Alliance for Mental Illness hosts a support meetings every third Tuesday of the month at the Auburn Chamber of Commerce building at 7 p.m.
For more information about East Alabama Mental Health support and training, visit www.eastalabamamhc.org