A Friday night, two-vehicle crash near Opelika claimed the life of a 39-year-old Phenix City woman in Lee County.
Melissa Nicole Moss was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt in which she was a passenger crossed the center line and collided with a 2013 Volkswagen GTI.
Moss was not wearing her seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, Alabama State Troopers reported.
The crash occurred at 9:33 p.m. Friday, on Alabama 169 at the 16-mile-marker about 12 miles south of Opelika, according to troopers.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate, and no other details were available Sunday morning, the office stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.