police lights

police lights

 file art

A Friday night, two-vehicle crash near Opelika claimed the life of a 39-year-old Phenix City woman in Lee County.

Melissa Nicole Moss was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt in which she was a passenger crossed the center line and collided with a 2013 Volkswagen GTI.

Moss was not wearing her seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, Alabama State Troopers reported. 

The crash occurred at 9:33 p.m. Friday, on Alabama 169 at the 16-mile-marker about 12 miles south of Opelika, according to troopers.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate, and no other details were available Sunday morning, the office stated.

Tags

Troy Turner is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. He previously served as the news editor in New York for the nation's second largest newspaper company, and as the senior editor at several other news entities around the nation. He is an Auburn alum.

Recommended for you

Load comments