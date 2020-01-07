AUBURN — Construction projects throughout Auburn City Schools are progressing, according to the contractor in charge of the work.
School district officials hosted a work session Tuesday morning for the board of education to review the work ongoing at Cary Woods Elementary School and Drake Middle School, as well as building replacements planned for Yarbrough and East Samford schools.
Work crews are about to pour the concrete slab for the second floor at Cary Woods, said Tim Cantey, Project Manager for TCS Consulting Services.
After that, work can begin on the vertical walls for that second floor and the roof to enclose the new building, which was projected to cost $18.2 million according to the master plan approved by the board in 2018.
Cantey said staff and teachers should be able to start moving into the new Cary Woods space this summer, while contractors tear down the old building to make way for the new parking lot.
“Everything should be done by October,” Cantey assured board members.
Work at the Drake site — projected to cost $19 million — is also moving along, with substantial completion expected by the end of the 2020-21 school year, said Cantey, who added that the Yarbrough and East Samford projects are still in the planning stages.
Superintendent Dr. Cristen Herring complimented Cantey and Assistant Superintendent/Chief Financial Officer Dr. Dennis Veronese on their stewardship of these projects, telling the board, “The program is on schedule and the projects are on budget” thanks to the two men.
The Auburn City Board of Education will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Multi-Media Room at Auburn Junior High School, 405 S. Dean Road.
