Woof Ave is not only known for pet grooming, boarding and giving dogs and cats spa treatments, but also for rescuing animals in Auburn and Opelika.
Woof Ave, located at 1027 Opelika Rd. in Auburn, has two aspects - the business side and Woof Ave Rescue.
Woof Ave Rescue, located upstairs, takes in animals from other local shelters that may be on euthanasia lists, then tries to get the animals adopted or sends them up north to other non-kill shelters where there may be a higher demand for pets.
Woof Ave uses the back of the building for its regular customers and daycare pets. Here the animals can be groomed, boarded overnight or just kept while their owner is at work.
Woof Ave Rescue is run off of donations and functions as a non-profit, said Cierra San Soucie, business manager of Woof Ave and Woof Ave Rescue.
If Woof Ave decides to give profit to the rescue side, it can.
“All of the money for rescue is purely donated, all of that money goes directly to our vet and pays all of our vet bills,” San Soucie said. “In return, any leftover money and stuff like that, goes to taking in more animals.”
The operation does get stretched thin, with only 11 employees for both sides of the business (Woof Ave and Woof Ave Rescue). Rescue animals lounge in boxes of cloths in the front room or may not be taken out for bathroom breaks frequently enough.
Things may seem chaotic in Woof Ave, with messy floors and the occasional pup who waited a little too long to be taken out, but San Soucie said the organization cares for its animals.
One reason for this is that Woof Ave likes to let animals be animals, she said.
“Everyone is greeted by name,” San Soucie said. “Everyone leaves with a goodbye treat. They can come in and jump all over us. Tear up our toys. We don’t mind.
“They are having fun and they are happy to come flying in the doors everyday. Our goal is to cater to the animals. If the animals are happy, we are happy. And in return, the owners are happy as well.”
Some of the dogs are kept separately, San Soucie said, because they may not be crate trained or have their vaccines.
“Sometimes they do have accidents,” she said. “Our staff is trained to clean as soon as accidents are noticed. And each time the animal is given a bath to make sure they do not have to sit in any mess they may make.”
The daycare dogs are kept separate from the rescue dogs, too, San Soucie said. She said that while there are a lot of dogs in Woof Ave care, fights aren’t likely.
“We have someone watching daycare at all times to make sure no dogs have any accidents or play too hard causing injuries,” she said. “But these are animals. They do have nails. They do have teeth. And they can use them on each other, themselves and us. So yes, fights are a possibility, but not a probability. It is no different if you were sending your human child to school or daycare.”
San Soucie said that they, of course, can always use more volunteers.
“We always need help from volunteers,” she said. “We thrive off of our volunteers. People automatically go to Lee County to help out, not realizing we would love to have them as well.”
In terms of the employees, however, San Soucie said that having a smaller staff works best for them.
“Having a small number of staff helps ensure we are all on the same page with how to care for everyone properly and maintain as great care as we possibly can,” she said. “Having a small staff is also better on our customers because they get to know us on a personal level and trust us more with their animals.
“We are a very personable group of employees and want to please everyone involved. Our staff goes out of its way to care for these animals.”
Ally Gray has been working at Woof Ave for a year and a half. She took the job in order to work with animals everyday. There are difficulties with the job, such as when pets don’t make it, but there are also large rewards, she said.
“When we bring in an animal who has been mistreated or improperly cared for and then once they come to us, they start feeling better and blossom into a great dog or cat and then they finally get adopted and have a family of their own,” Gray said.
Because they rescue dogs from euthanasia lists, Woof Ave is committed to being a no-kill shelter.
“Its a good feeling to bring in these animals that you know were on deaths row, and then fix them up, make them look beautiful again,” San Soucie said.
Everyone in the business truly loves all the animals and apparently a lot of their clients do too, she said.
“If we ever need anything, we just made a post and people are very willing to donate,” San Soucie said.
Woof Ave had approximately 200 adoptions in 2018, and over 200 adoptions in 2019 with 75 transfers.
Woof Ave Rescue was able to save even more animals through a partnership with Friends of Lee County Animal Control, San Soucie said.
“We had a really good year,” she said. “We probably saved close to about 600 plus animals.”
