Opelika City Schools has been distributing food to children during the coronavirus pandemic for weeks, but there are unsung heroes behind the scenes who make it happen.
The cafeteria staff at Opelika City Schools has been packing and preparing lunches for thousands of children.
“No need for a cape when you have an apron,” said Lynn Lee, nutrition director for Opelika City Schools. “I have an awesome staff and everyone is super lunch heroes.”
Every single day, cafeteria workers and teachers in the Opelika Schools are standing out in the sun or rain to pass out lunches to students.
“We’re making lunches and breakfasts for kids that need it,” said Marsha Broach, who has been with Opelika City Schools for about 25 years.
There are seven distribution sites where children can receive meals, Lee said. Children can receive a breakfast and lunch for the day at many of the sites.
“Some of these kids may not be getting meals at home, and they’re used to having these every day, so it’s to make sure (we’re) keeping their nutrition standards up as best as we can do,” Broach said.
The staff divides up every day to take care of different responsibilities. The meals themselves have to be made, such as the sandwiches, and then everything needs to be packed, she said.
“It makes you feel good to know you’re helping (students) out, that you still feel needed,” Broach said. “I think that’s a big thing that somebody still needs you every day because you need that right now.”
Opelika is not alone in the distribution process, Trinity Methodist Church helps deliver food to children who may not be able to get to the sites, Lee said. Greater Peace Baptist Church and Opelika First Baptist are also volunteering time.
“I think right now with school being out, that the children are depending on us to feed them,” Lee said. “They’re used to us being there for breakfast and lunch, and I really think it’s a great program.”
Since the program began March 23, the school system has distributed roughly 14,500 lunches, she said.
The packed breakfast meals include items like cereal, milk, fruit and juice, she said. The lunches will either have items like sandwiches, or something hot. Hot items may be hamburgers, hot dogs or corn dogs, Lee said.
“We try to give them something hot at least three days a week,” she said. “Then they get a vegetable, chips, a snack and then fruit and a juice.”
Families drive up to the curbside where the students’ teachers are waiting to not only pass out a meal but to wave and say hi to the students they no longer see face to face every day. No registration is required, Lee said.
Opelika is feeding children whether they are in the Opelika School System or not, however, Lee said.
“Anyone 18 or younger, and it does not matter what school they attend,” she said.
Meg Collins brought her two children, Finn and Addi, to a Wednesday morning distribution for lunches.
Collins is a teacher herself and by picking up lunches for her kids, she’s able to keep working and stay on task.
“It’s a great program,” she said. “I mean the kids, they have their favorites, they love the chicken day and the hot dog day, but it breaks up the day. We can’t go to the parks; they’ve closed down the walking trails now, so we’re really limited to front and back yard, so it helps break up the day.”
Opelika High School and Carver Primary School are open every day for distribution from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Opelika Learning Center is open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Kings Trailer Park and Royal Trailer Park are both open at 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Lakeshore Trailer Park is open at 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The Pleasant Circle distribution site is open at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
