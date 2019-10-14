125 years of Auburn women commemorated with bronze statue

Auburn University celebrated in 2017 the anniversary of 125 years since the first three women sought an education at the institute.
The different departments in the university created their own ways of commemorating the anniversary such as the theater department’s entire season dedicated to “125 years of Auburn Women.”
The Auburn Alumni Magazine had an issue dedicated to Auburn women and pins were handed out that could be seen on the occasional backpack on the concourse.
Now, two years later, there is a more permanent commemoration of the anniversary on Auburn’s campus.
Between the upper quad classrooms and the Mell addition to the library is a semi-circle outdoor classroom known as theatre three
Next to this outdoor seating area is a 7-foot-tall bronze statue of the outline of a woman’s head. This outline is the same one used in all promotional materials in 2017 for the anniversary.
She was made to represent women of that era, down to the hairstyle.
Heather Peevy, who works in the Auburn Alumni center and designed the iconic woman, decided to show the struggles that females have endured — through wood rings.
Oaks are important to Auburn fans and alumni — each knows the significance of Toomer’s Oaks. Peevy decided to use oak rings to illustrate change. Just as a tree changes each year with a new ring, so has the history of women at Auburn.
“When you cut a tree, the rings and how far apart and close together the rings are, kind of tells a story about the tree’s life — periods of drought, periods of flood, whether it was struck by lightning at some point, just kind of its whole life story,” Peevy said. “So that’s where I came about with using the tree motif in some way.”
Students at Auburn know the names Broun, Little and Teague as dormitories located in the upper quad. What they may not know is that these dorms are named after the first three women to attend Auburn University.
“We thought it was a good idea opportunity to commemorate that important time because it really marked the beginning of gender equality and education in the state of Alabama,” said Jane Parker, vice president for the Office of Development and President of the Auburn University Foundation.
More than Auburn
These women, Katherine Broun, Margaret Teague and Willie Little, were not only the first at Auburn in 1892, but the first three to attend a university in the Deep South, Parker said.
“Just as it is important to recognize the contributions that all members of a community make to the advancement of the collective endeavor, it is important to honor the inaugural admission of women to Auburn University because back in 1892, in the state of Alabama, that had not been done,” Parker said.
“And so we take great pride in the fact that our institution was the first in the state, in the deep south, to admit women and to create gender equality in education.”
Peevy said that while she knows there is a way to go for women at Auburn, she likes to show her girls the Auburn Alumni Magazine. There they can point out women doing great things and making history, who were Auburn female graduates.
“I was really proud of Auburn and how they were putting so much time and effort into celebrating such a milestone,” Peevy said.
Theater three, where the statue is located, is also a landmark for female history. When constructing the outdoor space, donors gave money in honor of important women in their life.
The names of these women are written on bricks that make up the seating area.
“There are many, many people who recognized the importance of valuing the roles of women in their lives, in higher education, in the advancement of our society,” Parker said. “And there are women of all backgrounds who are honored at theatre three, and I think that’s really significant and very exciting.”
Even the name of the theatre, theatre three, is a tribute for the original three women.
Melanie Barstad, who was the chair for the “125 years of Auburn Women” committee, wanted to honor her mother and father. Barstad attended Auburn in 1975, years after her mother had attended.
The perfect tribute
She created the idea for the statue when trying to think of how to honor her mother.
Nashville-based Advent was the group who took care of the nitty gritty of bringing the state to life. Though Peevy designed the logo in 2016-17, Advent took the design and turned it into a statue.
“I can’t imagine anything that would be more perfect,” Parker said. “I mean when you look at the silhouette, the bronze that really symbolizes constancy and perseverance and timelessness and then you incorporate the silhouette of the woman from that era, plus the tree ring pattern, it just so exemplifies Auburn University. It’s really beautiful and we couldn’t be more excited about it.”
