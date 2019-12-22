The famous leg lamp for the movie “A Christmas Story” is recognizable almost anywhere. It sits in windows, on tables and is given as gag gifts.
That iconic leg lamp that Ralphie Parker’s mother hated with a passion has found a new home at the Jules Collins Smith Museum on the Auburn University campus.
Seven feet tall, it sits in front of the museum as part of the “Out of the Box” sculpture contest. In addition to being much taller than the movie version, it is painted a bright red.
The sculptor, Joni Younkins-Herzog, crafted the lamp, titled “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out II,” for the museum’s contest, which chose several pieces to display for a year, beginning in October.
Younkins-Herzog said the leg had actually once been a part of her thesis project when she was in school at the University of Georgia.
At the time, she crafted a 14-foot-tall spider, complete with eight Barbie legs. The sculpture, which eventually took on water damage and had to be discarded, used molds for the legs that Younkins-Herzog kept.
When she crafted another 7-foot Barbie leg, she realized it was similar to the lamp from one of her favorite Christmas movies. After putting the lampshade on top, she realized she had an iconic resemblance.
One interesting aspect to the sculpture is the fishnet stocking. In order to find a pair that would fit her 7-foot leg, Younkins- Herzog had to improvise.
Using a one-size-fits-all pair of stockings, she stepped into them with both feet in and pulled it over her head. True to their name, they did fit all sizes and she was able to use them for her piece.
The sculpture is made of steel, fiberglass, resin and hosiery, said Jessica Hughes, curatorial assistant at Jules Collins Smith Museum.
“I hope they get a giggle, I hope they see it across the water and go, ‘What?’” Younkins-Herzog said about people’s reaction to the leg lamp.
The “Out of the Box” exhibition is held every two years, with the chosen sculptures on display for a full year. Judge Patrick Dougherty chose the leg lamp from online submissions, Hughes said.
“He didn’t really necessarily have a theme in mind, but it was more trying to pick works that he thought were excellent in craft; that showed a high quality of standard of production,” Younkins-Herzog said.
She wasn’t sure that Dougherty would like her sculpture, but decided to enter anyway, she said.
“Well, let’s just take a chance,” Younkins-Herzog said. “I don’t think he’s going to like this one, because it had nothing to do with his style. And I was so tickled when he picked it.”
‘You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out II’ will be on display at the museum until Oct. 4, Hughes said.
