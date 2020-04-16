Cruz Hall said that since his school let out a few weeks ago, his dad has prepared a schedule of homework every day so he stays educated.
Every morning, he starts with math, then he moves onto reading, perhaps some social studies.
Cruz is 8 years old and in the third grade at Creekside Elementary School in Auburn. He said that although he misses his friends, his schoolwork has not been difficult since he left.
“You just have to sit around the house and you can’t learn as much as you can at school,” he said.
The school systems are working remotely now, with accordance Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement.
Auburn City Schools began remote learning on April 6. Cruz meets with his class online by using Zoom.
“(Being home) has been fun and boring at the same time,” he said.
When he isn’t working on his school work, Cruz said he plays video games with his dad, watches Animal Planet with his mom or even plays basketball outside. This is difficult for Hall, since he has one arm broken right now, but he’s making the best of the situation.
Being with his family has been the best part of being at home, Hall said.
Reading booksNico Conteras loves to read and that is what he has been doing with all his spare time. Two of his favorite books right now are the “2020 World Records Book” and “2005 Kids World Almanac.”
“I read like a lot. When I’m at home, like, yeah, what can I do?” he said. “Then I just start reading.”
Nico is a kindergartner at Dean Road Elementary School and an only child who has been spending a lot of time with his parents.
He does have some school work to take up his time as well. Nico said he has a workbook to go through with questions and math problems.
Nico hit a major milestone while under quarantine, however: learning to ride his bike without training wheels. So when the coronavirus is over, he’s looking forward to going to the park to ride his bike, he said.
“It’s hard, because at school I do a lot of exercise and I think that’s good for me,” he said. “It’s really hard not being in school for a long time. So it’s sad. I like school.”
Although some children look forward to summer break, fake sick to get out school and often complain, the general consensus is that many students actually miss school right now.
‘Nothing to do’
Julia Gwen Chynoweth said she doesn’t like school being out and said there’s nothing to do.
Julia Gwen, who is a second-grader at Cary Woods, said the best part of going back would be seeing her friends again.
“And actually doing work so I’m not bored,” she said.
Julia Gwen, like Nico, has been reading during her free time.
Right now, she’s reading “The Kane Chronicles” by Rick Riordan.
She is also trying to keep up with a hobby of hers — dancing.
Her instructors have been recording themselves, uploading it and Chynoweth can follow along.
“I’m really sad because just the teacher’s doing it,” she said. “So in group dances, you can only do one person’s part.”
These children spread across the county are well aware of the toll the virus has.
“I’m really not happy about it and I’m kind of sad about it, because people are dying from it,” Hall said.
Missing their friendsJulia Gwen, Cruz and Nico say they miss their friends, like many adults nationwide, but they understand how serious the coronavirus is.
“I’m really mad at (the coronavirus),” Julia Gwen said. “I’m like, go away, I want to do what I usually do. I’m also like, it’s not fair. Everyone’s freaking out about it and buying all the stuff.”
Nico said the disease makes him nervous when he stops to think about it.
“I think it’s really, really serious,” he said. “It gets me scared.”
