An Opelika man was charged Thursday with trying to solicit a minor for sex.

Lee County investigators arrested Robert Chad Kelley, 27, on the charge of electronic solicitation of a child, a Class B felony, according to a news release from Sheriff Jay Jones.

The news release stated that investigators received information earlier this month regarding “solicitation of a child for immoral purposes.”

It goes on to state that Kelley electronically contacted a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of having sexual relations and tried to arrange to pick up the child in order for her to spend the night with him and have sex.

Kelley is being held at the Lee County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

Other charges are pending in the case, according to the release.

