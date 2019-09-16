A Tallassee woman was killed when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree Monday morning in Elmore County.
Pamela Hitson, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 8:30 a.m. Monday, Cpl. Jess Thornton said in a Monday afternoon news release.
The crash occurred on Elmore County 8, also known as Redland Road, near Willow Springs Road, Thornton said.
Hison was driving a 2012 Nissan Maxima at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.