Chick-fil-A is entering the grocery store game.
The fast food company will begin selling its sauces in bottles as a pilot project in Florida, Chick-fil-A said in a Wednesday news release.
The 16-fluid ounces bottles of Chick-fil-A’s signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian Sauces will be available for purchase starting in April and May in all Florida Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores, the company said.
The bottles’ starting price is $3.49. The profits from the sale of the bottled sauces will be donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, said the company.
“Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce are our two most popular sauces, so we are extremely excited to offer them at select retail stores outside of the restaurant,” Michael Patrick, principal program lead, Beyond the Restaurant said in the release. “And because our Team Members are truly our ‘secret sauce’ to creating a positive experience in our restaurants, each time a customer purchases a Bottled Sauce at a participating retailer, the Chick-fil-A profits will support team members through our scholarship program.”
The success of the pilot will help Chick-fil-A determine the next steps for a possible nationwide roll out of the bottle sauce retail sales later this year, the company added.
Florida customers are encouraged to contact their local retailer for participation confirmation.
Chick-fil-A customers in Florida will also receive 8-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, Barbeque, Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch Sauces with their catering orders beginning in mid-March. The 8-ounce bottles of sauce also will be available for purchase in participating restaurants, Chick-fil-A added.
