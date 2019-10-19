Loachapoka visitors sopped through the mud and puddles to take part in the 48th Annual Pioneer Day on Saturday.
Bonnie Matthews and her family donned their raincoats and trekked to the event from Opelika to show support for the local community despite the winds and rains from Tropical Storm Nestor.
“We figured it would still be fun for the kids and to just kind of support the community and this program,” she said. “I mean we’re grateful for the rain. We know we need it, too bad it fell on today but I’m glad to see there are people out here enjoying it and supporting the community.”
Weather’s effect
Pioneer Day is typically well attended, bringing 3,000 – 5,000 visitors each year, chair caner Mike Thurman said.
However, this year, the rain kept the large crowds away.
“The weather here has kind of trimmed it back,” Thurman said.
Across the road, RJ Sistrunk noticed the thinned crowds as well.
“It’s way off,” Sistrunk said about the number of visitors and vendors at this year’s event.
In his 10th year making syrup, Sistrunk said the weather also affected the way the syrup is made.
“The rain makes the juice get more softer and it take longer to cook-off,” he said. “You know, the temperature of the atmosphere, everything, humidity. It slows the process up.”
Despite the rain, Sistrunk and the other syrup makers kept working away over a hot stove making fresh syrup and teaching visitors how the syrup is made.
The food
Samantha Welch hid under a porch avoiding the rain with a hot sweet potato biscuits in hand.
Welch and her friend had one game plan in mind when they arrived; eat as much food as possible.
“We just got here maybe five minutes ago and were like ‘let’s get all the food as possible,’” Welch said.
This year’s event is Welch’s first and the food did not disappoint.
“I’ve heard a lot about the biscuits,” she said. “This is my first time here, so the biscuits are so far a hit.”
The biscuits she heard about were made fresh inside a booth run by a group of volunteers, some of who had never made biscuits before.
“I actually learned how to make biscuits,” Auburn University student volunteer Salvatore Viscusi said. “There’s a very intricate technique I guess to put it.”
Keeping a lost art
Pioneer Day also offered visitors a chance to learn about several arts they may have never heard about before, such as caning chair seats.
“The old-timey chairs, they had replaceable seats and when they wore out you just put this real thin cane and weave it as a seat,” Thurman explained while caning a chair.
Thurman has been caning chairs for three years and feels the art form is still important.
“It’s a lost art,” he explained. “If you have one of these chairs, a lot of people say ‘Oh I have one of these chairs at home that has no seat.’ There’s no place to do it. Nobody can do it.”
Another lost art showcased at Pioneer Day was metalworking.
Blacksmith Jimmy Saylor set opens up the blacksmith shop with several others to show visitors the art they continue to do.
“It’s fine art,” he explained. “Folks don’t know about it anymore so we just try to keep it alive.”
