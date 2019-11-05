The Opelika City Council approved spending tourism money Tuesday night to bring back the Super 7.
The city will sponsor the state’s Super 7 high school football championships in 2022, 2026, 2028 and 2032, along with the city of Auburn and the Auburn Opelika Tourism Bureau.
The cities of Auburn and Opelika will pay $75,000 each to the Alabama High School Athletic Association each of those years.
The Auburn Opelika Tourism Bureau also will pay $50,000.
The championship games will be played in at Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Other business
In other business, the council also approved an agreement with Kucera International for their aerial photography services. The contract runs through next September.
Kucera will provide light-imaging detection, aerial photographs and satellite images to create maps for infrastructure planning throughout Lee County.
The cost — $504,716 — will be split among the four parties: Lee County ($217,075), the city of Auburn ($182,809), Opelika ($92,976) and Auburn University ($11,854).
