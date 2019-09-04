February 23, 1940 - September 2, 2019 Mrs. Doris Langley Adams, age 79, of the Lake Harding Community passed away on Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Adams was born in Valley, Alabama on February 23rd, 1940 to the late J.J. "Jim" Langley and Nannie Bell Eiland Langley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Levonn Adams; siblings, Andrew Langley, Cecil Langley, Pete Langley, Polly Jones, and her twin sister, Dorothy Langley. Mrs. Adams loved the Lake Harding Community and her home on the lake. She enjoyed fishing and cooking. She loved the Lord, her family, her church, and her church family. She is survived by her children, Jorene Nelson, Sandi Smith, Jimmy Emfinger, Chris (Jessica) Adams, Mike Adams (Melissa) Adams, and Tim Adams; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at the Rocky Mount Baptist Church The Church at Lake Harding on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at 3:00P.M. CDT 4:00P.M. CDT with interment following in the Rocky Mount Baptist Church Cemetery. The Reverend Ben Hewitt officiating. Her family will be receiving friends at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley Wednesday evening from 5:00P.M. CDT until 7:00P.M. CDT 6:00P.M. EDT to 8:00P.M. EDT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in her memory to Compassus Hospice Auburn or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/about-st-jude/faq/how-can-i-donate-to-st-jude.html. Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Adams, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.
